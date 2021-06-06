Boxing star Ryan Garcia gives his prediction for Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his prediction for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight.

The 22-year-old, a well-known friend of Logan Paul and Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul, is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in professional boxing today.

Ryan Garcia is considered a top draw in the combat sports business and notably captured the WBC interim lightweight title earlier this year. Garcia held the title from January 2021 to May 2021.

Apart from being an incredibly talented professional boxer with a respectable amateur boxing background, Ryan Garcia also runs a successful YouTube channel.

While speaking to the media at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in ceremony, professional boxing wunderkind Ryan Garcia chimed in with his take on how the ‘super exhibition’ matchup will play out.

Upon being asked which fighter he’s picking to win the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight, Ryan Garcia stated:

“I’ve got Logan. I’ve gotta go Logan.” Garcia was then asked how he felt Logan Paul looked at the weigh-ins, in response to which he said, “Strong. The man looked ripped.”

Further, Ryan Garcia was also questioned regarding what’s next for him. Garcia replied by simply stating that he doesn’t know. ‘KingRy’ was then asked for his prediction on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight. Addressing the same, Garcia said:

“I’ve got Logan Paul by knockout…Eighth round.” (*Video courtesy: Fight Hype; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Ryan Garcia is heralded among a handful of elite combat sportspersons, such as MMA stalwart and UFC mainstay Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who are successful social media influencers as well.

Ryan Garcia is working on his mental health and well-being, while Logan Paul is primed to fight Floyd Mayweather

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia was expected to face Javier Fortuna in July 2021. The winner of the fight was set to become the mandatory challenger to face WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney.

Nevertheless, in April 2021, Ryan Garcia withdrew from the fight and emphasized that he’s taking a break to focus on his mental health and well-being. Garcia revealed that he’s been dealing with anxiety and depression, reiterating that these mental health issues led him to pull out of the fight.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. The matchup will headline the fight card that’ll take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

