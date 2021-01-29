Was Jake Paul hospitalized by boxing star Ryan Garcia?

Internet celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul pranked his friend Ryan García in 2020 by pretending that one of García's punches in a "body shot challenge" had broken his ribs.

García, a boxing star, and a WBC interim lightweight champion, made the opposite way of Jake Paul and started a YouTube channel in 2020. To introduce his friend to the video-sharing world, Jake Paul decided to prank his friend, making García believe that one of his blows sent him to the hospital.

Jake Paul HYPED For Ryan Garcia KO Win Against Luke Campbell! 😭🍿pic.twitter.com/BSg9q4qFOf — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) January 3, 2021

Jake Paul set up a plan where García would think they are doing a "body shot challenge" for their YouTube channel. The challenge consisted of checking how many punches Jake Paul could receive from the unbeaten boxer's left hand before throwing in the towel.

After being pounded in the stomach five times by García, Jake Paul contracted himself away before resting against a wall, whining in pain. He continued the act making García believe that he had hit his friend's ribs.

Jake Paul: yo you’re not mad about the whole looting stuff are ya?



Ryan Garcia: oh no not at all..



Jake Paul: ...



Ryan Garcia: so you’re ready for the body shot challenge? pic.twitter.com/derebxxCRf — Stoned Sensei (@GoodBert209) June 29, 2020

The worried young boxer could not accept that he had misdirected one of the knocks thrown at Jake Paul. García was continually repeating that the "punches were not too strong" and that he was sure they did not hit the ribs.

Eventually, other people present in Jake Paul's house told García that an ambulance has arrived to pick the YouTuber up since he was supposedly spitting blood. The two friends entered the vehicle only for Jake Paul to finally reveal the joke:

"Yo, paramedic, before we go, I just want to tell my friend: You just got pranked b*tch! That's what we do! Welcome to YouTube," said Jake Paul.

The two burst into laughter as García was relieved himself from assuming that he had indeed hurt Jake Paul. The boxing sensation seemed to have fun with the trick and shared the behind the scenes of the episode on his social media accounts.

Advertisement

Jake Paul versus Ben Askren

Ben Askren and Jake Paul

Jake Paul recently announced that he is going to fight former UFC Welterweight contender Ben Askren in a boxing match on April 17. Known for his wrestling and grappling abilities, it will be Askren's first boxing bout.

Having trained with Ryan García in the past, Jake Paul is now preparing for the fight against Askren with No. 4 ranked UFC Welterweight, Jorge Masvidal, in a blatant provocation to his future opponent.

In one of the most violent knockouts of the promotion's history, Askren received a flying knee to the head from Masvidal, which caused him to go unconscious within five seconds of the battle - the fastest KO in the UFC ever.