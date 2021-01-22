Watch: Ryan Garcia challenges Dillon Danis to an MMA fight; demands Conor McGregor bout if he beats him!

In a conversation with Dillon Danis on Instagram live, Ryan Garcia presented the jiu-jitsu wizard with an offer to fight him in a MMA fight. The undefeated boxer would like to face Conor McGregor next if he is able to secure a victory over Dillon Danis.

Ryan Garcia has never competed as a professional mixed martial artist. However, he believes that he will have a defense strategy for every jiu-jitsu maneuver of Danis. Garcia stated that the former double champion of UFC, Conor McGregor, will be his next target after Dillon Danis.

"You don't know me. You could do a cartwheel or a backflip. You could do whatever you can, I will have a defense for it... If I beat you in MMA can you tell Conor McGregor, 'Ryan beat me, let's finish him'? We got a deal, right? Let's do this", said Ryan Garcia.

However, Dillon Danis disagrees with Ryan Garcia's predictions. Danis is well known for his BJJ and believes that he will be able to catch Ryan Garcia in a submission if they faced each other in a cage. Danis also expressed his wish to box against Canelo Alvarez if he defeats Ryan Garcia in a boxing match.

"Every fighter says that. I will spin into a leg lock so fast... Send me a contract. If I beat you in boxing tell Canelo (Alvarez) to box me", said Dillon Danis.

What does Conor McGregor's coach have to say about a MMA fight between Ryan Garica and Dillon Danis?

Coach John Kavanagh feels that Ryan Garcia is being delusional to think that he would defeat Dillon Danis in a MMA match. According to Kavanagh, Garcia is underestimating the fighting prowess of Dillon Danis as he is a 'black belt who stangles black belts'.

@dillondanis could literally coach him daily between now and the fight on the sequence and how to defend it...and it wouldn't matter. Dillon is a black belt who strangles black belts. It's like someone attempting to learn chess and beat a grandmaster in a month's time. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 22, 2021

Earlier this month, Ryan Garcia had teased his fans with the idea of a MMA bout between himself and Conor McGregor.

Imagine one day I don’t box Connor but I face him in MMA haha that would be crazy 😜 https://t.co/EZlrrdh7mc — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

'KingRy' is the interim WBC lightweight champion of the world. He is currently undefeated and holds a record of 21-0. He proved his caliber as an elite professional boxer by defeating Luke Campbell in his last bout by hitting him with a body shot.

Garcia certainly holds command over the craft of boxing but will he have an answer for the jiu-jitsu and ground game of Dillon Danis?