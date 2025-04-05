Boxing tonight (April 5, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a 10-fight event from Top Rank and ESPN+ at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. American viewers can tune in at 10:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, local Kazakh fans can catch the event at 7:00 PM GMT+5 (Greenwich Mean Time).

The card is headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly, who defends his IBF and WBO middleweight titles against fellow unbeaten boxing sensation Anauel Ngamissengue. Elsewhere, at super featherweight, Sultan Zaurbek puts his undefeated record on the line against South Africa's Azinga Fuzile.

There's also Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Kane Gardner at super lightweight, Otabek Kholmatov vs. Jason Canoy at featherweight, and Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Igor Shevadzutskiy at heavyweight. Hours later, Queensberry Promotions and DAZN host a card in the Co-OP Live Arena in Manchester, England.

The event starts at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. for American fans, while local U.K. fans can find it at 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). It is headlined by the return of a losing Joe Joyce against Filip Hrgović at heavyweight. David Adeleye also defends his English heavyweight title against Jeamie Tshikeva.

Another championship boxing match sees Jack Rafferty defend his Commonwealth super lightweight titles against Cory O'Regan. On American soil, another Top Rank and ESPN+ card is held, this time at 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The main event features Richard Torrez Jr. putting his undefeated record on the line against the equally hard-hitting Guido Vianello at heavyweight. The card also sees Lindolfo Delgado vs. Elvis Rodriguez at super lightweight as the co-main event, and the return of high-potential prospect Abdullah Mason.

He faces Carlos Ornelas at lightweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is. At 6:30 PM E.T. / 3:30 PM P.T., Pro Box Promotions holds an event on ProBox TV at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. The original welterweight headliner of Nicklaus Flaz vs. Gabriel Mestre was scrapped after an unfortunate injury forced Flaz to withdraw from it.

The new main event is Ricardo Salas vs. Kent Cruz, also at welterweight. No world championship bouts are scheduled on the card. The final event of the night is a No Limit Boxing and Amazon Prime card at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

It starts at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. and 12:00 PM A.E.D.T. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) for local fans. It's headlined by ex-WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu facing relative unknown Joey Spencer at super welterweight.

