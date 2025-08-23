Boxing tonight (August 23, 20250: What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight has three events scheduled for fans of 'The Sweet Science,' beginning with a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. The pair host an 11-fight card at Planet Ice, in Altrincham, Trafford, England, at 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).Meanwhile, American viewers can tune in at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). The headline bout features a British and Commonwealth super lightweight title defense, with Jack Rafferty looking to both retain his belts and preserve his undefeated record against Mark Chamberlain.Another championship bout sees Zak Miller defend his Commonwealth featherweight title against Leon Woodstock. Other scheduled fights include Jack Turner vs. Nicolas Muguruza at super flyweight, Henry Turner vs. Ivan Blazevic at welterweight, and Steven Cairns vs. Kirk Stevens at lightweight.There's also Lewis Richardson vs. Artjom Spatar, Jack Power vs. Dmitri Protkunas, Stephen Clarke vs. Joe Hardy, and Eoghan Lavin vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau, all at middleweight, as well as Charlie Senior vs. Darwin Martinez at featherweight, and Nelson Birchall vs. Frederico Pedraza at super featherweight.Later, at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., Most Valuable Promotions and Boxlab Promotions join forces with DAZN at Caribe Royale Orlando, in Orlando, Florida, United States. Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova compete for the interim WBA flyweight title in the main event.Three more championship bouts take place, with Yoenis Tellez defending his interim WBA super welterweight title against Abass Baraou, Stephanie Han defending her WBA women's lightweight title against Paulina Angel, and Jasmina Artiga defending her WBA women's flyweight title against Linn Sandstorm.The rest are Lucas Bahdi vs. Roger Gutierrez at lightweight, Natalie Dove vs. Randee Morales at super flyweight, Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Agustina Vazquez at women's super strawweight, Ariel Perez vs. UFC alumnus Chris Avila at light heavyweight, and Jamaine Ortiz vs. Ambiorix Bautista at super lightweight.The evening's third boxing cardThe final boxing card of the night is the weekend's most understated show. Hosted by Miura Boxing and DAZN at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T., at an as-of-yet undisclosed venue in Nacualpan, Mexico, it features just six fights, with Abel Gonzalez vs. Alfonso Flores at middleweight serving as the main event.Then there's Jose Andres Teran vs. Luis Guzman, Ernesto Salcedo vs. Victor Carrasco, both at super bantamweight, along with Camilla Panatta vs. Marisol Corona at women's featherweight, Regina Chávez vs. Angela Nolazco at women's super flyweight, and Job Andrade vs. Cuauhtemoc Martinez at super welterweight.