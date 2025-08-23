  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Boxing tonight (August 23, 20250: What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight (August 23, 20250: What are the fights lined up?

By Ricardo Viagem
Published Aug 23, 2025 13:41 GMT
boxing
Boxing tonight has three cards scheduled [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter, @mostvaluablepromotions via Instagram, and @miuraboxing via Instagram]

Boxing tonight has three events scheduled for fans of 'The Sweet Science,' beginning with a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. The pair host an 11-fight card at Planet Ice, in Altrincham, Trafford, England, at 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

Ad

Meanwhile, American viewers can tune in at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). The headline bout features a British and Commonwealth super lightweight title defense, with Jack Rafferty looking to both retain his belts and preserve his undefeated record against Mark Chamberlain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another championship bout sees Zak Miller defend his Commonwealth featherweight title against Leon Woodstock. Other scheduled fights include Jack Turner vs. Nicolas Muguruza at super flyweight, Henry Turner vs. Ivan Blazevic at welterweight, and Steven Cairns vs. Kirk Stevens at lightweight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

There's also Lewis Richardson vs. Artjom Spatar, Jack Power vs. Dmitri Protkunas, Stephen Clarke vs. Joe Hardy, and Eoghan Lavin vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau, all at middleweight, as well as Charlie Senior vs. Darwin Martinez at featherweight, and Nelson Birchall vs. Frederico Pedraza at super featherweight.

Ad

Later, at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., Most Valuable Promotions and Boxlab Promotions join forces with DAZN at Caribe Royale Orlando, in Orlando, Florida, United States. Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova compete for the interim WBA flyweight title in the main event.

Three more championship bouts take place, with Yoenis Tellez defending his interim WBA super welterweight title against Abass Baraou, Stephanie Han defending her WBA women's lightweight title against Paulina Angel, and Jasmina Artiga defending her WBA women's flyweight title against Linn Sandstorm.

Ad

The rest are Lucas Bahdi vs. Roger Gutierrez at lightweight, Natalie Dove vs. Randee Morales at super flyweight, Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Agustina Vazquez at women's super strawweight, Ariel Perez vs. UFC alumnus Chris Avila at light heavyweight, and Jamaine Ortiz vs. Ambiorix Bautista at super lightweight.

The evening's third boxing card

The final boxing card of the night is the weekend's most understated show. Hosted by Miura Boxing and DAZN at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T., at an as-of-yet undisclosed venue in Nacualpan, Mexico, it features just six fights, with Abel Gonzalez vs. Alfonso Flores at middleweight serving as the main event.

Then there's Jose Andres Teran vs. Luis Guzman, Ernesto Salcedo vs. Victor Carrasco, both at super bantamweight, along with Camilla Panatta vs. Marisol Corona at women's featherweight, Regina Chávez vs. Angela Nolazco at women's super flyweight, and Job Andrade vs. Cuauhtemoc Martinez at super welterweight.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...