Jake Paul adds two former undisputed champs to MVP, builds women's boxing powerhouse

YouTube sensation-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has recently made headlines, signing two former undisputed female champions to Most Valuable Promotions [MVP].

Paul has not returned to the boxing ring since his bout against Mike Tyson on Nov. 24, 2024, where he won by unanimous decision. He is now scheduled to face former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his next bout on June 25.

'The Problem Child' recently announced on social media that former undisputed champions Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron have joined the MVP roster. Marshall captured the undisputed super middleweight championship in 2023 with a victory over Franchón Crews-Dezurn. Since then, she has vacated several of her titles due to injury-related inactivity but continues to hold the IBF super middleweight title.

On the other hand, Cameron became the undisputed super lightweight champion in 2022 after defeating Jessica McCaskill in a historic unification bout. Her reign at the top ended a year later when she lost a closely contested rematch to Katie Taylor. Cameron now holds the WBC interim super lightweight title and remains a key contender in the division.

MVP's latest acquisitions mean that the promotion now holds four of the top-ten women's pound-for-pound boxers.

Paul shared a post on X, welcoming the female champions to his promotion. He wrote:

"The build continues. Welcome to the team, champs. MVP is honored."

Check out Paul's post below:

Tommy Fury calls out Jake Paul for rematch bout

Tommy Fury returned to the boxing ring on May 9, securing a unanimous decision victory against Kenan Hanjalic. During his post-fight interview, Fury called out former opponent Jake Paul for a rematch bout, claiming that he would knock out the 28-year-old this time.

"Jake Paul is a b*tch, and he's running scared. My hand is fixed now. I guarantee you, next time, I knock [him] spark out."

Check out Tommy Fury's comments below:

