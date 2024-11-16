Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Full results

The much-discussed Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson clash headlined an eventful night of fights on Friday, Nov. 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight card featured some of the biggest and most popular names in the sport, culminating in the highest-grossing combat sports gate in Texas history. Here’s a detailed recap of the night’s action, including the results.

In the main event, 'The Problem Child' triumphed over the significantly older Tyson in a commanding unanimous decision victory. Despite 'Iron Mike' showing flashes of intent early, Paul controlled the fight with precision and agility, outboxing the veteran with sharp counters and effective movement.

Meanwhile, the boxing legend struggled to close the distance and generate sustained offense against his younger opponent. While he landed occasional punches, Paul remained in control, dictating the fight and earning the victory with scorecards of 80-72 and 79-73 (twice).

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor secured a controversial unanimous decision victory over Amanda Serrano, retaining her undisputed super lightweight title. The bout rekindled the intensity of their unforgettable clash in April 2022, where Taylor had edged Serrano with a razor-thin split decision.

Although 'The Real Deal' started strong, rocking Taylor early, the Irish champion regained control with sharp counters. Despite Serrano suffering a cut above her right eyebrow and Taylor receiving a point deduction, the bout turned into a brutal exchange of power punches.

In the end, Taylor's tactical composure earned her a narrow victory, with all three judges scoring 95-94 in her favor.

In an action-packed showdown, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos fought to a thrilling split draw, with 'El Azteca' retaining his WBC welterweight title. Barrios dominated early, knocking Ramos down with a powerful 1-2, but Ramos responded with a knockdown of his own.

Despite Barrios' strong finish, Ramos' relentless pressure kept him in the fight. The judges scored the bout 116-110 Barrios, 114-112 Ramos, and 113-113.

The four-fight card on Netflix kicked off with Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat effortlessly securing a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes in a six-round super middleweight contest.

Goyat showcased his dominance throughout, even playfully showboating at times, to seal the win with scorecards of 59-55 and 60-54 from two judges.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Shadasia Green, Lucas Bahdi, and Bruce Carrington also claim victories

Main Card

Jake Paul def. Mike Tyson by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73); heavyweight

Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano by unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 95-94); super lightweight

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos ruled split draw (112-114, 116-110, 113-113); welterweight

Neeraj Goyat def. Whindersson Nunes by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54); super middleweight

Preliminary Card

Shadasia Green def. Melinda Watpool by split decision (97-93, 94-96, 96-94); super middleweight

Lucas Bahdi def. Armando Casamonica by majority decision (95-95, 96-93, 98-92); super lightweight

Bruce Carrington def. Dana Coolwell by unanimous decision (80-70, 80-70, 80-70); featherweight

