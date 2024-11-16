Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Full video highlights

The Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch, which served as the co-main event, shared the spotlight with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson heavyweight showdown on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 10-round contest saw Taylor defend her undisputed super lightweight titles.

Taylor successfully defended her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring female titles with a contentious unanimous decision over Serrano, echoing the split decision victory she secured in their memorable first encounter back in April 2022.

Serrano surged out of the gates with more urgency than in their previous encounter, delivering a powerful left hand that visibly rocked Taylor as the opening round neared its end.

However, Taylor swiftly regained her footing. Her sharp counter-punching in the second round thwarted Serrano's momentum, making it clear that 'The Real Deal' wouldn't be able to dominate the fight.

Serrano applied relentless pressure, targeting Taylor’s midsection, but Taylor’s superior counter-punching kept her in control during their exchanges. Despite Taylor's composure, Serrano’s punches clearly packed more power, with each connection drawing a reaction.

As the rounds wore on, a clash of heads left Serrano with a cut above her right eyebrow, but she relied on her sharp counters to weather the storm.

The sixth round kicks off with Serrano resuming her aggressive pursuit, driving Taylor back with a fierce combination. Taylor's punch, however, aggravated the cut above Serrano’s eyebrow, prompting the referee to briefly halt the action for an inspection.

In the following round, both fighters exchanged fierce power punches. However, Taylor's repeated headbutts, despite several cautions, led the referee to take action, deducting a point from the Irishwoman in the eighth round.

Serrano and Taylor unleashed an all-out brawl, exchanging powerful combos. Both fighters teetered on the brink of a knockout, with the Puerto Rican finishing strong, only for Taylor to rally back, closing the final round with a decisive combination in the last seconds.

Despite 'The Real Deal' landing more punches and outworking her opponent, the judges overlooked Serrano’s constant pressure. To everyone's shock, they awarded Taylor a unanimous decision, with all three scorecards reading 95-94 in her favor.

