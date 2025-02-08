Boxing tonight (February 8, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a trip to Riga, Latvia, where Dream Boxing and DAZN collaborate on a six-fight event consisting of three MMA bouts, six boxing matches, and three kickboxing fights. The event starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers.

Meanwhile, Latvian fans can tune in at 7:00 PM E.E.T. (Eastern European Time). Of the six bouts from'The Sweet Science' at Arena Riga, there's Juris Zundovskis vs. Kristaps Zutis at cruiserweight, Stanislavs Makarenko vs. Leon Kermas at cruiserweight, and Jahfaro Gezius vs. Karllis Akimovs at light heavyweight.

The rest of the matchups are Ričards Zariņš vs. Nikolai Shaskin at lightweight, Giorgi Gachechiladze vs. Artjoms Ramlavs at lightweight, and Benas Sorochovas vs. Igors Trošins at light heavyweight. Also in European is Rage Kombat: Rebellion at Pembroke Indoor Skatepark in Pembroke, Malta.

The event is hosted by MWS Promotions and streamed on Triller TV at 2:00 PM E.T. / 11:00 AM P.T. in the United States. However, in Malta, the event starts at 8:00 PM C.E.T. (Central European Time). Next is a Queensberry Promotions and DAZN event at the Co-OP LIVE Arena in Manchester, England.

It begins at 1:00 PM E.T. / 10:00 AM P.T. on American soil, while local fans in the United Kingdom will tune in at 6:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). It is headlined by Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin at heavyweight, with the English star nearing his retirement.

Elsewhere, Masood Abdullah defends his Commonwealth featherweight title against Zak Miller, Jack Rafferty defends his British and Commonwealth super lightweight title against Reece MacMillan, while Nelson Hysa and Todorche Cvetkov compete for WBO heavyweight gold.

Meanwhile, middleweight features Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy, Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati, and Joe Cooper. Back at heavyweight, there's Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka. There's also Jermaine Dhliwayo vs. Mark Butler at super featherweight, and Leighton Birchall vs. Stephen Jackson at super bantamweight.

Lastly, Zach Parker faces Mickael Diallo at light heavyweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately, there is. Pro Box Promotions hosts an event on YouTube and ProBox at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, United States. The event begins at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. and features Ramon Cardenas vs. Bryan Acosta at super bantamweight.

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Justin Pauldo at lightweight, Sylvestre Quinonez vs. Jesus Maldonado at light middleweight, Figo Ramirez vs. Jose Lopez at bantamweight, Ethan Perez vs. Steve Garagarza at featherweight, and Michael Angeletti vs. Judy Flores at bantamweight.

Lastly, XRUMBLE Celebrity Boxing and Triller TV host an event at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. featuring Hazel Roche vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. and Joe Giudice vs. Ojani Noa.

