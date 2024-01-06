Boxing tonight (January 6, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

The highly anticipated boxing clash between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Fredrick Lawson is scheduled for tonight (Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024). Their bout is slated as a 12-round main event in the junior middleweight category, taking place at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Ortiz Jr. has been absent from the squared circle since August 2022, dealing with health challenges unrelated to boxing. For this upcoming bout, he is stepping up to the 154-pound division. The 25-year-old American boasts an undefeated 19-0 professional record and has secured victory in all his matches through knockouts.

Meanwhile, Lawson boasts a professional record of 30-3, with 22 victories secured through knockouts. 'General Okunka' holds a 3-2 record in his past five fights. After a setback against Charles Hatley in 2021, Lawson staged a comeback in 2023, securing victories over Collinson Korley and Estevan Villalobos.

The co-main event will feature a faceoff between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso, vying for the interim WBA super lightweight title.

Expand Tweet

Preceding this matchup is the 10-round super lightweight clash between Arnold Barboza Jr. and Xolisani Ndongeni. Additionally, Raul Curiel will defend his NABF welterweight title against Elias Diaz in another 10-round bout in the main card.

The event is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT, with the main event ring walks expected around 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT, though the exact timing may be influenced by the duration of preceding fights.

Viewers can catch the action on DAZN, with a monthly subscription priced at $19.99 for a 12-month contract or $24.99 on a month-to-month basis in the U.S. The annual subscription to DAZN is available at $224.99.

Francis Ngannou to face Anthony Joshua in his second boxing matchup

Francis Ngannou's quick climb in boxing has led to a big fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As per Eddie Hearn, both parties have signed an official agreement to confirm a 10-round heavyweight match set for March 8, the original date planned for Joshua's fight with Deontay Wilder. A press conference is expected on Jan. 15 to disclose the details of the upcoming bout.

Expand Tweet

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion is fresh off a victory over Otto Wallin on Dec. 23 in Riyadh. Following consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, 'AJ' successfully made a comeback, winning three fights last year.

Meanwhile, the upcoming bout represents another notable milestone for 'The Predator' after he nearly caused an upset against Tyson Fury in his professional boxing debut three months ago. Ngannou surprised the combat sports community by giving Fury a tough challenge, even scoring a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round before losing by split decision.