Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson: Full card, walkout timings and streaming details

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson will take place on Saturday, January 6. The bout will headline a card featuring other noteworthy boxing matches. While Ortiz Jr. will take on Lawson in a 12-round junior middleweight affair, it will be preceded by a WBA interim super lightweight title between Ohara Davies and Ismael Barroso.

That fight, in turn, is preceded by Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, a 10-round super lightweight clash. Elsewhere on the card, Raul Curiel defends his NABF welterweight title against Elias Diaz in a 10-round fight. Meanwhile, the first two matchups of the evening are significantly shorter.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Canas will face an as-of-yet determined opponent in a four-round super light heavyweight bout. Lastly, the first fight is another four-rounder, this time a super welterweight clash featuring Emiliano Gandara and Isaac Matamoros. The true star of the card, however, is the Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson bout.

The card will be broadcast on DAZN on several apps, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Amazon Fire Tablet. The headliner itself begins at 17:00 P.T. (Pacific Time) / 20:00 E.T. (Eastern Time) tomorrow.

The bout is of particular interest as Ortiz Jr. is just 25 years old with a record of 19 wins and no losses. He represents a new generation of undefeated boxers. Unfortunately, he hasn't competed since August 6, 2022. Meanwhile, Lawson is a more seasoned boxer, with a record of 30 wins and just three losses. Furthermore, he is 34 years old, nearly a decade older than his opponent.

Vergil Ortiz Jr.'s boxing record

There's nothing quite as thrilling as knockouts and high finishing rates in combat sports. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is a fighter who guarantees stoppages. All 19 of the opponents he has faced, he has stopped either via knockout or TKO. Thus, he is among the few boxers who can boast a 100% knockout percentage.

Expand Tweet

However, he is more than just a knockout artist. Vergil Ortiz Jr. has also held several honors as a pugilist, including the WBA Gold welterweight title, as well as the WBO International welterweight title, which he has defended twice since dethroning Maurice Hooker. Now, though, he is in pursuit of a world title.