Boxing tonight (July 12, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a collaboration involving Queensberry Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions, TGB Promotions, DiBella Entertainment, and DAZN. The six-fight event takes place at Louis Armstrong Stadium, in Queens, New York, United States, at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

The card is headlined by super middleweights Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz. No title is on the line, but bragging rights certainly are. The matchup is in Berlanga's backyard, and the New Yorker has carried himself with tremendous cockiness ahead of the bout. A loss would be far too bitter a pill to swallow.

Meanwhile, Sheeraz will want to erase the memory of his listless split-draw against Carlos Adames. Elsewhere, the hyper-technical Shakur Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against interim WBC titleholder William Zepeda, while Alberto Puello defends his WBC super lightweight title against Subriel Matias.

The remaining bouts feature the heavy-handed David Morrell facing undefeated knockout artist Imam Khataev at light heavyweight, Mohammed Alakel putting his undefeated record on the line against Placido Hoff at lightweight, and Reito Tsutsumi facing Jonah Cahill at super featherweight.

Also at 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. is an event held by ProBox Promotions and ProBox TV at Save Mart Center, in Fresno, California, United States. It features Vladimir Hernandez vs. Francisco Veron at super welterweight in the headliner and Erick Badillo vs. Gerardo Zapata at super strawweight as the co-headliner.

Other boxing bouts include Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Humberto Galindo at lightweight, Katsuma Akitsugi vs. Jonas Sultan at bantamweight, Karlos Balderas vs. Salvador Briceno at super lightweight, Jessie Guerrero vs. Shaiel Perez at flyweight, and Miguel Gaona vs. Daniel Perales at welterweight.

The final matchups are Sammy Castellanos vs. Clayton Hibbert at super lightweight, Nikolai Terteryan vs. Issa Ajilat at middleweight, Jordan Fuentes vs. Steveen Angeles Cruz at bantamweight, and Kevin Gudino vs. William Dana at super bantamweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Boxing fans will be delighted to know that there are more fights scheduled. 15th Round Promotions hosts an event at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. at the Sioux City Convention Center, in Sioux City, Iowa, United States. The headliner is Stevie Morgan vs. Crystal Nova for the women's WBA Gold lightweight title.

There's also Deonte Walker defending his UBO International welterweight boxing title against Juan Manuel Witt, Jonathan Ramirez vs. Rudy Reveles at middleweight, Savion Kent vs. Leonidas Fowlkes at super lightweight, and Solomon Okoronkwo vs. Rodrigo Escasena at super welterweight.

Lastly, there's Joana Nwamerue vs. Simone da Silva at women's lightweight, Jermont Reece vs. Thomas Allen at welterweight, and Wytama Faulk vs. Steven Brabson at super lightweight.

