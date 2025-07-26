  • home icon
  Boxing tonight (July 26, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight (July 26, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 12:20 GMT
box
Boxing tonight offers variety [Image Courtesy: @salita_promotions via Instagram, @trboxing via X/Twitter, and @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

Boxing tonight has plenty to offer, beginning with a collaboration between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN. At 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 7:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time), they host a 9-fight event at Bournemouth International Centre, in Bournemouth, Dorset, England.

It is headlined by EBU European super featherweight champion Ryan Garner and BBBofC British and Commonwealth Boxing Council super featherweight champion Reece Bellotti. Meanwhile, the co-headliner features Aloys Junior vs. Ellis Zorro for the WBC International cruiserweight title.

There's also Mason Payne vs. Oktavian Gratii at super welterweight, John Isaacs vs. Christian Lopez Flores at welterweight, Frankie Wood vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes at super featherweight, Carl Fail vs. Amir Abubaker at super welterweight, and Hassan Ishaq vs. Brandon Gallardo at super bantamweight.

The remaining two bouts are Taylor Bevan vs. Zdenko Blue at super middleweight, and Toy Curtis vs. Charles Tondo at super flyweight. Hours later, at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., Salita Promotions and DAZN head to Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit Michigan, United States, with an 11-fight card.

All-time women's boxing great Claressa Shields defends her undisputed heavyweight title against the tough Lani Daniels in the headliner. Elsewhere, Samantha Worthington and Victoire Piteau compete for the interim WBA women's super lightweight title.

Other fights include Pryce Taylor vs. Robert Simms at heavyweight, Tony Harrison vs. Edward Diaz at middleweight, Leon Lawson III vs. Ryan Wilczak at middleweight, Da'Velle Smith vs. Martez McGregor at super middleweight, and Cameron Pankey vs. Dominique Griffin at featherweight.

The card's last three boxing bouts are Jaquan McElroy vs. Joshua Flores at middleweight, Sardius Simmons vs. Demetrius Banks at heavyweight, and Kahmel Makled vs. Devario Hauser at light heavyweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

One more boxing card awaits fans at 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. Hosted by Top Rank and ESPN+ at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, New York, United States, the 8-fight event has no shortage of fights, with Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia for WBO super welterweight gold being the headliner.

The co-main event, meanwhile, is Bruce Carrington vs. Mateus Heita for the interim WBC featherweight title. The card also features Emiliano Vargas vs. Alexander Espinoza at super lightweight, and Juan Manuel Lopez Jr. vs. Jorge Gonzalez-Sanchez at super flyweight.

Finally, there's Julius Ballo vs. Brandon Ayala at super featherweight, Yan Santana vs. Aaron Alameda at featherweight, Rohan Polanco vs. Quinton Randall at welterweight, and Steven Navarro vs. Cristopher Rios at super flyweight.

