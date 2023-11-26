"Do you think Claressa Shields plays tennis" - Fans give Ariel Helwani flak for declaring Katie Taylor the best female boxer, 'GWOAT' reacts 

Katie Taylor claimed Chantelle Cameron's undisputed junior welterweight titles in their rematch on Saturday at the 3Arena in Dublin. With the win, the Irishwoman joined Claressa Shields as the only female boxer with undisputed titles in two-weight classes.

Reacting to Taylor's monumental achievement, Ariel Helwani dubbed the 37-year-old the greatest female boxer of all time. In an Instagram post, the veteran MMA reporter wrote:

"I'm in awe of what I just witnessed. Fight of the year. Male or female. In a career full of defining, groundbreaking moments, doing this at home after what happened in May might top them all. Unbelievable. Greatest female boxer of all time. All hail @katie_t86."

Helwai's bold proclamation didn't go down without contention. Fight fans flooded his comments section, arguing that Claressa Shields was ahead of the Irishwoman in the greatest of all-time discussion, even prompting a reaction from the 'GWOAT' herself.

Check out a few reactions below:

@mogeorge wrote:

"Ariel, do you think Claressa Shields plays tennis?"

Claressa Shields reacted to the fan comment, writing:

"Hundreds [of] thousands do, but I ain’t here to argue. Congrats to my girl, Katie!"

@swaylikedray argued:

"Not the best. Amanda Serrano is the best are [yo]u kidding?"

_adventuresofandrew_ had this to say:

"Greatest female boxer of all time, lmfao, as if Claressa Shields doesn't exist."

@justadumbinacan wrote:

"Ariel, stop it, Claressa Shields is still alive and boxing."

@jamesmacelwayne questioned Helwani:

"So... Claressa Shields isn't on that list? 2X Olympic and world champion gold medalist, along with an undefeated record?"

@doublelos7 opined:

"Didn't see the fight, but no woman boxer is above the 'GWOAT' Claressa Shields."

@trucks_88_88 wrote:

"Who is paying Ariel to say this?"

Katie Taylor calls for a trilogy against Chantelle Cameron at Croke Park

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are now 1-1 against each other after the rematch, opening the possibility for a trilogy fight.

During the post-fight interview at the 3Arena, the newly crowned two-weight world champion called for a third fight against Cameron, saying:

"Let's get the trilogy in Croke Park."

Catch Katie Taylor's comments below (2:05):

The duo's original meeting in May was initially targeted to be held at the Gaelic stadium before logistical issues foiled the plans. However, after the rematch, popular figures, including Conor McGregor, have doubled down for the trilogy fight to be held at Croke Park.

