Croke Park: Everything you need to know about the historic Irish venue being eyed for a potential Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron trilogy

Katie Taylor called for a trilogy fight against Chantelle Cameron at the iconic Croke Park stadium to put a decisive end to their rivalry. The venue has been targeted for housing UFC events in the past as well. So, let’s explore everything you need to know about the stadium.

Located in Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park is a stadium that was opened in 1884. It gets its name from archbishop Thomas Croke, who was an important figure in the Irish nationalist movement and promoted the Irish National Land League.

With a capacity of 80,000+, it is the fourth-largest stadium in Europe. It primarily serves as a Gaelic Games stadium. The GAA (Gaelic Games Association) has used the venue for the same purpose since 1891.

Apart from Gaelic games, this historic Dublin stadium has hosted several sporting events and concerts. However, its use for other sports was controversial, and the Gaelic Games Association had to change its rules temporarily to enable these events. The closing ceremony of the 2003 Special Olympics is one of the most notable non-Gaelic sporting events to take place at this venue.

Conor McGregor backs Katie Taylor's demand for Chantelle Cameron trilogy fight at Croke Park

Katie Taylor became a two-division boxing champion with a win over Chantelle Cameron in the recently concluded rematch. She expressed the desire to defend the title against Cameron at the Iconic stadium during the post-fight interview. Loud roars from the fans in attendance indicated massive public interest.

Watch Katie Taylor’s post-fight interview below:

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor had also shown interest in defending the UFC title at the iconic stadium when he was rising through the ranks back in 2014-2015. In a recent ‘X’ post, McGregor backed Katie Taylor’s demand. He wrote:

“Two division, Irish born and bred, UNIFIED World Champions! Boxing and MMA Trilogy Rematch at OUR weight in Croke Park. @KatieTaylor HUGE CONGRATS!”

