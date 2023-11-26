Crowd erupts in wild celebrations at Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn the moment Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron results are announced [VIDEO]

In the latter stages of his career, Conor McGregor has been a proud advocate of many other Irish fighters, including Katie Taylor.

McGregor hosted a watch party at the Black Forge Inn, one of his famed Irish pubs. Following the fight, McGregor posted the 'iconic' reaction of the crowd inside the building to the announcement of Taylor's win.

Conor McGregor captioned the post:

"Iconic scenes at the @blackforgeinn"

As expected, the crowd gave a loud roar of approval to the decision announcement. The video showed the pub packed to maximum capacity with eager fight fans supporting Taylor.

Fans in the Black Forge Inn also recorded McGregor's reaction, who was watching the fight with his fiancee Dee Devlin and son, Rian.

McGregor can be seen clearly emotional, jumping onto the couch and exclaiming joy for his friend and fellow Irish fighter.

Conor McGregor's reaction to Katie Taylor's win

Katie Taylor is the biggest boxing star out of Ireland, and Conor McGregor has long been one of her top supporters.

McGregor was not in attendance for her big rematch with Chantelle Cameron, but the former UFC champion viewed the fight at the Black Forge Inn along with many other Irish fans. Ecstatic with the result of the fight, McGregor showered Taylor with praise after her win.

Shortly after the official decision, McGregor called Taylor a 'hero of Ireland' while also praising the effort of Cameron. McGregor tweeted:

"Two women amazing! Congratulations Katie Taylor! What a comeback! What a redemption! What a hero of Ireland!"

The UFC fighter's reaction was a near complete opposite to the one he had cage side following the first fight between Taylor and Cameron. Details on why McGregor was not present for the rematch are unknown.

Should the two female champions compete in a trilogy bout, it is unknown if McGregor will be present in the arena or not.