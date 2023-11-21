Is Katie Taylor related to a UFC fighter? The Irish boxing champion's personal life and boxing record

Katie Taylor is among the greatest female boxers ever to grace the squared circle and is widely known for being one of only eight boxers in history to hold all four major world titles in boxing (WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO) simultaneously.

Under her father's mentorship, the undisputed women's lightweight champion began her boxing journey as a 12-year-old in 1998. While her father, a former Irish senior light heavyweight champion, started out as an electrician, he later began coaching 'KT' full-time and also trained Irish Olympic boxer Adam Nolan. Taylor's mother is one of Ireland's earliest female referees and judges.

Katie Taylor is also cousins with UFC flyweight contender Molly McCann. 'Meatball' claimed that after tracing her family tree, she discovered that she shared a grandfather with Taylor. McCann also revealed that her foray into combat sports was inspired by 'KT' and her ability to sell out arenas in Ireland as an amateur.

Speaking about her connection to the undisputed women's lightweight champion, McCann said:

"You won’t believe this, but I’m actually related to Katie Taylor. We traced our family tree, and it turns out that my granddad is her granddad... The craziest thing is I got into boxing because I love Katie Taylor. I remember that she sold out an arena in Dublin, and she headlined it, and I thought, ‘I want to be like her." [h/t mmafightng.com]

Katie Taylor on her relationship with Conor McGregor

Earlier this year, Katie Taylor opened up about her relationship with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Like Taylor, McGregor is known for being proud of his Irish heritage and rarely misses an opportunity to promote Irish sports.

Taylor has a professional record of 22-1 and lost her last outing against Chantelle Cameron via majority decision at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Before that, Taylor had never competed on home turf. However, Conor McGregor made his mission to sponsor a blockbuster event featuring 'KT' in Ireland.

'The Notorious' initially offered to sponsor a rematch between Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Dublin's Croke Park and even met with Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn to strike a deal. However, Serrano was later forced out of the contest due to injury. Nevertheless, McGregor kept his word and footed the bill for Taylor's fight against Cameron for the undisputed female light-welterweight title.

In an interview with Behind The Gloves, as reported by talkSPORT in May, Taylor praised Conor McGregor for his patronage and said:

"It's amazing. Conor McGregor's obviously a big name here. He definitely is crazier. We have different personalities, but he's obviously a very proud Irishman as well. So, it's great to get the support off him for this event as a whole."

'KT' is set to face Chantelle Cameron in a highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed light welterweight title at the 3Arena in Dublin this weekend.