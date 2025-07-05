Boxing tonight (July 5, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a collaboration between MK Events and Internet PPV at Clichy Hall in Clichy, Hauts-de-Seine, France. The card starts at 11:00 AM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 5:00 PM C.E.S.T. (Central European Summer Time) for local French fans.

It features Samir Ziani vs. Khalil El Hadri for WBC Silver super featherweight gold, Baptiste Castegnaro vs. Idaas Redjdal at super middleweight, Sofiane Adbeljabbar vs. Sadok Sebki at cruiserweight, Chadi Baraia vs. Maike Garros at super welterweight, and Christopher Missengue vs. Noan Lecureur at welterweight.

Then at 12:00 PM E.T. / 9:00 AM P.T. / 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time), Matchroom Boxing, Wasserman Boxing, and DAZN hold the weekend's marquee event at AO Arena, in Manchester, England. The main event sees Jack Catterall face the undefeated Harlem Eubank at welterweight.

There's also Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez for the WBO Global lightweight title, William Crolla vs. Fraser Wilkinson at super welterweight, Pat Brown vs. Lewis Oakford at cruiserweight, Aqib Fiaz vs. Alex Murphy at lightweight, as well as the popular Skye Nicolson vs. Carla Camila Campos at women's super bantamweight.

The remaining fights on the card are Niall Brown vs. Victor Ionascu at super middleweight, Alfie Middlemiss vs. Mohammed Wako at featherweight, and Leo Atang making his professional debut against Milen Paunov at heavyweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

There is, though in the world of bare-knuckle boxing instead. And it isn't BKFC either, but the lesser-known BKB, which hosts an event at The Hideout, in Bolton, England at 12:00 PM E.T. / 9:00 AM P.T. / 5:00 PM B.S.T. Harry Gigliotti defend his BKB super lightweight title against Kallum Skhane in the main event.

Then, at super welterweight, Scott McHugh takes on Liam Howell, while Dan McGraffin and Robert Koky lock horns at light heavyweight. Lower in the welterweight division, Dan Gittens faces Harvey Dossett, while Aaron McCallum faces Luke Smith at super welterweight.

Lastly, there's Alex Wilson vs. Braidie Harkett at light heavyweight, Reece Murray vs. Joe Morgan at either super middleweight or welterweight, Dorian Darch vs. Tyrone Eliffe at either heavyweight or super cruiserweight, David Winiarski vs. Bogdan Suru at super middleweight, and Troy Palmer vs. Gareth Heyes at heavyweight.

