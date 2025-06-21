Boxing tonight (June 21, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features several events, beginning with a Matchroom Boxing and DAZN collaboration at BP Pulse Live, in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Local U.K. fans can tune in at 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

The card features Galal Yafai defending his interim WBC flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr., Peter McGrail defending his WBA International super bantamweight title against Ionut Baluta, and Conah Walker defending his British welterweight title against Liam Taylor.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Other bouts include Giorgio Visioli vs. Federico Duguet at super featherweight, Pat Brown vs. Ivan Duka at cruiserweight, Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Brian Phillips at super featherweight, Aaron Bowen vs. Mykola Vovk at middleweight, Hamza Uddin Leandro Blanc at super flyweight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Finally, there's also Tiah Ayton vs. Sara Orszagi at women's super bantamweight. Hours later, at 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T., Top Rank and ESPN+ host an event, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey, United States. No world championship bouts are scheduled.

Insted, the card features Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Kamil Gardzielik at middleweight, Lorenzo Simpson vs. Jahi Tucker also at middleweight, Damian Knyba vs. Marcin Siwy at heavyweight, and Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. Demián Fernandez at super welterweight.

Expand Tweet

Additional matchups include Brandun Lee vs. Elias Araujo at super lightweight, Norman Neely vs. James Willis at heavyweight, Daiyaan Butt vs. Mikey Lee at welterweight, Jamar Talley vs. Kurt Fleming at cruiserweight, and Arjan Iseni vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. at light heavyweight.

The last four bouts on the card are Lisandra Contreras vs. Montana Weems at women's super bantamweight, Muadh Abdus-Salaam vs. Roberto Cantos at welterweight, Emmanuel Chance vs. Jose Torres at bantamweight, and Kahshad Elliot vs. Titus Ashe at super welterweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately for boxing fans, there is indeed. At 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T., at Chumash Casino, in Santa Ynez, California, United States, 360 Promotions and UFC Fight Pass hold a seven-fight event. It sees Callum Walsh defend his WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title against Elias Espadas.

Expand Tweet

There's also Umar Dzambekov vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo at light heavyweight, Daniel Barrera vs. Basilio Franco at super flyweight, Iyana Verduzco vs. Celene Roman at women's featherweight, Gor Yeritsyan vs. Vernon Brown at welterweight, and Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez at women's featherweight.

Finally, there's Cain Sandoval vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz at super lightweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.