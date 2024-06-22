Boxing tonight (June 22, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight won't be as feature-rich as the previous weekend, but it does have fights to offer. Saturday begins with a Matchroom Boxing event at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time). It will be streamed on DAZN and feature two championship bouts.

The headliner sees EBU European middleweight champion Tyler Denny defend his title against the undefeated Felix Cash. Below them, another unbeaten fighter Lewis Crocker, pits his 19-0 record against Conah Walker in a welterweight matchup certain to thrill fans.

Elsewhere, Shannon Ryan and Emma Dolan clash in the only women's bout on the card, with both fighters being undefeated prospects competing over Dolan's British and Commonwealth super flyweight titles. In the final main card match of the evening, the unbeaten Cameron Vuong tests himself against Jeff Ofori.

The pair meet at lightweight. In prelim bout action, Aqib Fiaz faces Kane Baker, Muhammad Ali—not to be mistaken for his more famous namesake—takes on Kelvin Madjid and undefeated newcomer Ibraheem Sulaimaan crosses swords with the winless Jesus Gonzalez. All three bouts will be contested at lightweight.

The final two prelim boxing matches on promoter Eddie Hearn's card feature another unbeaten newcomer, Hamza Uddin, facing the more experienced Giulio Commerso at flyweight, and Kevin Masirika vs. Emanuel Odiase in a meeting of heavyweight prospects.

The card suffered from two bout cancellations, with Uddin having been previously booked to face Jose Maria Hernandez. Unfortunately, the matchup failed to come to fruition. Meanwhile, lightweight Jordan Flynn was injured, forcing him to withdraw from his bout with Vuong and ultimately be replaced by Ofori.

Does boxing have any other event tonight?

Unfortunately, 'The Sweet Science' has little else to offer boxing fans this evening. With just one card, the sport will be overshadowed by the more star-studded UFC Saudi Arabia card, which will serve as a stark contrast to last weekend's Gervonta Davis showcases.

For now, fans ought to enjoy the Matchroom card that Eddie Hearn has assembled and await the surprises that next weekend has to offer, as today on June 22, there is a shortage.