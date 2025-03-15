Boxing tonight (March 15, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight starts with a Queensberry Promotions event co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing. It takes place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Merseyside, England and will be streamed on DAZN at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans.

Meanwhile, local fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to the card at 4:30 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time). The main card, though, is set for a 2:30 PM E.T. / 11:30 AM P.T. / 6:30 PM G.M.T. start time. The event consists of 12 fights, with three championship bouts scheduled.

The headliner is Nick Ball's WBA featherweight title defense against TJ Doheny. Elsewhere on the card, Andrew Cain defends his British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles against Charles Edwards, who defends his WBC International Silver bantamweight belt.

The last championship bout is a WBO European super bantamweight title fight between Brad Strand and Ionut Baluta. Other matchups include Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag at super flyweight, Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Rodolfo Macias at lightweight, and Jack Power vs. Jose Aguirre at middleweight.

More bouts on the card consist of Stephen Clarke vs. Dmitri Protkunas at middleweight, Boma Brown vs. Cristian Uwaka at heavyweight, Lucas Biswana vs. Ezequiel Gregores at welterweight, and Leighton Birchall vs. Laszlo Bernath at super bantamweight.

The final and first wave of matches scheduled include William Birchall vs. Engel Gomez at featherweight, and Lewis Lawton vs. Artjom Spatar at super welterweight. Fortunately, fans of 'The Sweet Science' will find that it isn't the only card scheduled for this evening.

What are the other boxing cards scheduled?

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN collaborate on a card hosted at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, United States at 6:30 PM E.T. / 3:30 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM G.M.T. It features Austin Williams vs. Patrice Volny, and the return of Edgar Berlanga vs. J. Gonzalez-Ortiz at super middleweight.

There's also Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio at super welterweight, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo for WBA Continental USA super lightweight gold, Pablo Valdez vs. Mauro Godoy at welterweight, and Carlos De Leon vs. Carl Rogers at super lightweight.

The final card of the evening is a MarvNation Promotions and DAZN show at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, United States at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. / 2:00 AM G.M.T. It consists of two super lightweight bouts in Amado Vargas vs. E. Trejo, and Miguel Gaona vs. Braulio Rodriguez.

There's also a light heavyweight clash between Lawrence King and William Langston, as well as a Nathan Rodriguez vs. Jorge Alberto Villegas super featherweight boxing match.

