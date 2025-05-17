Boxing tonight (May 17, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight begins with a trip to the Copper Box Arena in London, England, at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) in the United States, and 19:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) in the U.K. It's an 8-fight collaboration between Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

From top to bottom, it's headlined by heavyweights Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen. Elsewhere, Kieron Conway defends his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles against Gerome Warburton. In more championship action, Jimmy Sains and Gideon Jonas compete for the BBBC Southern Area middleweight title.

In yet another middleweight bout, George Liddard takes on Aaron Sutton. Meanwhile, there's John Hedges vs. Nathan Quarless at cruiserweight, Taylor Bevan vs. Juan Cruz Cacheiro at super middleweight, Leli Buttigieg vs. Novak Radulović at middleweight, and Shannon Ryan vs. Fara El Bousairi at women's super flyweight.

Hours later at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. / 1:00 AM B.S.T., 360 Promotions and UFC Fight Pass host a 9-fight event at Commerce Casino, in Commerce California, United States.

The headline bout pits the powerful Serhii Bohachuk against Mykal Fox at super welterweight. Other bouts include Omar Trinidad defending his WBC Continental Americas featherweight title against Alexander Espinoza, and Mizuki Hiruta defending her WBO women's super flyweight title against Carla Merino.

Below them, there's Guadalupe Medina vs. Maria Santizo at women's strawweight, Eduardo Diaz vs. Michael Meyers at welterweight, Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton-El Jr. at super featherweight, Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Alfredo Cruz at featherweight, and Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Qianyue Zhao at women's super strawweight.

The final bout on the card is Alejandro Alvarado vs. Kevin Aranda at lightweight.

Is there more boxing tonight?

The fans should count themselves lucky, as there is indeed more boxing. Still in California, this time in Long Beach, MarvNation Promotions and DAZN hold 9 fights at Thunder Studios, at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. / 3:00 AM B.S.T. It is headlined by Fernando Vargas Jr. vs. Gonzalo Gaston Coria.

The event's other matchups are Nathan Rodriguez vs. Carlos Buitrago at super featherweight, Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Juan Antonio Llanes at super lightweight, Bryan Flores vs. Jesse Gonzalez at super welterweight, and Stephanie Simon vs. Tanishia Lopez at women's super lightweight.

The final bouts are Juan Fonseca vs. Clayton Hibbert at lightweight, Carson Crawford vs. Archana Sharma at women's lightweight, Jesus Diego vs. Marcus Decamp at super flyweight, and Ethan Smith vs. Terrance Coleman at super middleweight.

