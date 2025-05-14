Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

Mizuki Hiruta looks to defend her WBO women's super flyweight world title against Carla Ayelen Merino later this week. UFC CEO Dana White has been laying the groundwork for an expansion into professional boxing over the past few years, including his promotional work for 'King' Callum Walsh.

Walsh's last few fights have been associated with 360 Promotions and Hollywood Fights Nights, which air live on UFC Fight Pass.

On Saturday, May 17, Hollywood Fight Nights will host their latest event inside the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. The upcoming event features Hiruta's fourth WBO women's super flyweight world title, a strap she captured in December 2022.

Hiruta is a 29-year-old Japanese champion with a 7-0 professional boxing record. The southpaw striker is considered one of the most talented female boxers on the planet. She has been matched up against Merino, a 25-year-old Argentine challenger riding a thirteen-fight winning streak.

Saturday's event also features Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox in the main event and Omar Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza in the co-main event (WBC Continental Americas featherweight title).

How to watch the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino main card?

The top three fights (Bohachuk vs. Fox, Trinidad vs. Espinoza, and Hiruta vs. Merino) are scheduled to air live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT and 9:30 p.m. CT).

What time are the Mizuki Hiruta and Carla Ayelen Merino walkouts?

Hiruta and Merino are expected to walk out at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET as the first fight on the broadcast portion. Trinidad vs. Espinoza will follow at 11:15 p.m. ET, with Bohachuk and Fox making their walk around 11:45 p.m. ET. The estimated walkout times could change depending on the event's pacing.

Full Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino fight card

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox - 154 pounds

Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza - 126-pound WBC Continental Americas title

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Merino - 115-pound WBO women's title

Guadalupe Medina vs. Marian Micheo Santizo - 105 pounds

Eduardo Diaz vs. Michael Meyers - 147 pounds

Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton-El Jr. - 130 pounds

Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Alfredo Cruz - 126 pounds

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Qianyue Zhao - 108 pounds

