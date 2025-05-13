Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino matchup is set to feature on the main card of an event billed as Hollywood Fight Nights. The 10-round contest will see Hiruta defend her WBO super flyweight title against the rising Argentine challenger.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino fight card

Main event

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: super welterweight

Undercard

Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza: WBC Continental Americas featherweight title

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: WBO super flyweight title

Guadalupe Medina vs. Maria Micheo Santizo: strawweight or minimum weight (105 pounds)

Eduardo Diaz vs. Michael Meyers: welterweight

Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.: super featherweight

Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Alfredo Cruz: featherweight

Alejandro Alvarado vs. Kevin Aranda: lightweight

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Qianyue Zhao: light flyweight

Angel Carrillo vs. Jaime Rios: super bantamweight

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino date and venue

The upcoming boxing event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 17, at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino start time

The event is set to begin at approximately 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 17, for United States viewers. For fans in the United Kingdom, the action will get underway at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, May 18.

The main event ring walk is anticipated to take place about 1.5 to 2 hours after the main card begins. However, it's important to note that these times are subject to change depending on the length and outcomes of the undercard fights.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino streaming details and how to watch

The entire fight card will be available for exclusive streaming worldwide on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can subscribe on a monthly basis for $9.99, or take advantage of a discounted annual pass, priced at $95.99 for 12 months.

