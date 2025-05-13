Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino matchup is set to feature on the main card of an event billed as Hollywood Fight Nights. The 10-round contest will see Hiruta defend her WBO super flyweight title against the rising Argentine challenger.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino fight card
Main event
Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: super welterweight
Undercard
Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Alexander Espinoza: WBC Continental Americas featherweight title
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: WBO super flyweight title
Guadalupe Medina vs. Maria Micheo Santizo: strawweight or minimum weight (105 pounds)
Eduardo Diaz vs. Michael Meyers: welterweight
Abel Mejia vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.: super featherweight
Pablo Rubio Jr. vs. Alfredo Cruz: featherweight
Alejandro Alvarado vs. Kevin Aranda: lightweight
Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Qianyue Zhao: light flyweight
Angel Carrillo vs. Jaime Rios: super bantamweight
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino date and venue
The upcoming boxing event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 17, at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino start time
The event is set to begin at approximately 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 17, for United States viewers. For fans in the United Kingdom, the action will get underway at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, May 18.
The main event ring walk is anticipated to take place about 1.5 to 2 hours after the main card begins. However, it's important to note that these times are subject to change depending on the length and outcomes of the undercard fights.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino streaming details and how to watch
The entire fight card will be available for exclusive streaming worldwide on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can subscribe on a monthly basis for $9.99, or take advantage of a discounted annual pass, priced at $95.99 for 12 months.