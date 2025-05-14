Who is Mizuki Hiruta? Everything you need to know about the undefeated Japanese boxer

Mizuki Hiruta is set to make her boxing return on the main card of an event billed as Hollywood Fight Nights. Hiruta will put her WBO super flyweight title on the line against rising contender Carla Ayelen Merino in a 10 round contest.

The boxing event will take place this weekend at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California.

Who is Mizuki Hiruta?

Mizuki Hiruta is a Japanese boxer with a 7-0 professional record, including two knockout wins. The 29-year-old was born in Okayama City and now fights out of Tokyo, Japan. She trains under Manny Robles, a prominent figure at 360 Promotions, which is known for introducing international boxers to the American audience. Some of the promotion's notable names included the Klitschko brothers, Roman Gonzalez, and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Hiruta claimed the WBO 115-pound title after securing a unanimous decision win over Kanako Taniyama at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Since then, she has successfully defended her title three times, the most recent being a Technical decision victory against Maribel Ramirez earlier this year.

'Mimi' will make her fourth title defense against Carla Ayelen Merino this weekend, marking her return to the United States following the Ramirez bout.

Mizuki Hiruta is happy to train with Manny Robles

Prior to her third title defense against Maribel Ramirez earlier this year, Mizuki Hiruta spoke to Miguel Maravilla on his YouTube channel and expressed her admiration for trainer Manny Robles, saying:

''This is a dream come true for me. Coach Manny [Robles] and I have worked very well together and I look forward to putting on a show for the boxing fans and my Japanese supporters at the fight and those watching on UFC Fight Pass.” [H/t: BoxingScene]

Check out Mizuki Hiruta's full comments below:

