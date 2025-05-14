We asked AI to predict the winner of Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino boxing match (and it gave a detailed answer)

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino is set to go down this Saturday, May 17, as part of the main card at Hollywood Fight Nights at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. Hiruta will put her WBO super flyweight title on the line in a 10-round clash against Merino.
Hiruta is coming off an eighth-round technical decision win over Maribel Ramírez in January. 'MIMI' captured the WBO super flyweight title in December 2022 with a dominant unanimous decision over Kanako Taniyama. Since then, she has successfully defended the belt three times, maintaining an unbeaten professional record of 7-0.
Meanwhile, Merino last stepped into the ring in November, securing a second-round knockout over Roxana Bermudez. 'Muñeca' is currently riding a 13-fight winning streak, with her only loss coming in March 2021 via majority decision against Debora Vanesa Gomez.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino AI prediction
With the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino clash fast approaching, we consulted Google’s AI, Gemini, for its insights on the matchup. The chatbot delivered a sharp analysis and made a confident prediction on who it believes will emerge victorious.
The AI highlighted the contrast between Hiruta’s rising knockout power and champion’s confidence, and Merino’s edge in experience and sustained winning form. The Japanese star’s power and pressure could be game-changers, but Merino’s extended win streak reflects her durability and proven track record over time.
The AI also noted that 'MIMI' could gain a slight edge in a tightly contested bout. Her aggressive approach may allow her to edge out close rounds on the scorecards. While 'Muñeca’s' wealth of experience makes her a formidable challenger, the step up in competition against a champion in her prime could prove to be a significant hurdle.
Google Gemini outlined three possible scenarios for the Hiruta vs. Merino clash. If Hiruta’s power continues to evolve and she successfully breaks Merino down over the rounds, a late TKO could be on the cards. On the other hand, Merino could edge out a decision by using her experience, steady output, and sharp timing to exploit any holes in Hiruta’s defense.
Lastly, with both boxers bringing strong momentum and distinct advantages, a razor-close split decision remains a realistic outcome.
The AI ultimately issued a confident forecast, favoring 'MIMI' to retain her WBO crown through a determined and hard-fought unanimous decision win.