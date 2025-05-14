We asked AI to predict the winner of Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino boxing match (and it gave a detailed answer)

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino is set to go down this Saturday, May 17, as part of the main card at Hollywood Fight Nights at The Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. Hiruta will put her WBO super flyweight title on the line in a 10-round clash against Merino.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Hiruta is coming off an eighth-round technical decision win over Maribel Ramírez in January. 'MIMI' captured the WBO super flyweight title in December 2022 with a dominant unanimous decision over Kanako Taniyama. Since then, she has successfully defended the belt three times, maintaining an unbeaten professional record of 7-0.

Meanwhile, Merino last stepped into the ring in November, securing a second-round knockout over Roxana Bermudez. 'Muñeca' is currently riding a 13-fight winning streak, with her only loss coming in March 2021 via majority decision against Debora Vanesa Gomez.

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino AI prediction

With the Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino clash fast approaching, we consulted Google’s AI, Gemini, for its insights on the matchup. The chatbot delivered a sharp analysis and made a confident prediction on who it believes will emerge victorious.

The AI highlighted the contrast between Hiruta’s rising knockout power and champion’s confidence, and Merino’s edge in experience and sustained winning form. The Japanese star’s power and pressure could be game-changers, but Merino’s extended win streak reflects her durability and proven track record over time.

Ad

Generated by Google Gemini.

The AI also noted that 'MIMI' could gain a slight edge in a tightly contested bout. Her aggressive approach may allow her to edge out close rounds on the scorecards. While 'Muñeca’s' wealth of experience makes her a formidable challenger, the step up in competition against a champion in her prime could prove to be a significant hurdle.

Ad

Generated by Google Gemini.

Google Gemini outlined three possible scenarios for the Hiruta vs. Merino clash. If Hiruta’s power continues to evolve and she successfully breaks Merino down over the rounds, a late TKO could be on the cards. On the other hand, Merino could edge out a decision by using her experience, steady output, and sharp timing to exploit any holes in Hiruta’s defense.

Ad

Lastly, with both boxers bringing strong momentum and distinct advantages, a razor-close split decision remains a realistic outcome.

Generated by Google Gemini.

The AI ultimately issued a confident forecast, favoring 'MIMI' to retain her WBO crown through a determined and hard-fought unanimous decision win.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino prediction generated by Google Gemini.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.