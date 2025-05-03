Boxing tonight (May 3, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight features one event spearheaded by Canelo Promotions and Riyadh Season, with Zanfer Boxing, BOXXER, Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Three Lions Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions as partners. It will be held at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The fights are scheduled for a 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time for American fans, while viewers in the United Kingdom can catch it at 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). The card as a whole features just 8 matchups, two of which are world title fights.

The headliner is Canelo Álvarez vs. Willam Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title. Álvarez steps into the bout as the WBA, WBC, and WBO titleholder, while Scull holds the IBF belt. Another super middleweight bout takes place in the co-main event.

Bruno Surace faces Jaime Munguía in a highly anticipated rematch after their first fight ended in the most improbable circumstances. After getting outboxed for most of the fight, even surviving a knockdown, Surace scored a shocking knockout win, stopping Munguía for the first time in his career.

Another granite chin that is rebounding from a recent stoppage loss is Martin Bakole, who was last TKO'd by Joseph Parker. He faces fellow heavy-handed puncher Efe Ajagba at heavyweight. Elsewhere, at middleweight, Marco Verde makes his professional debut against Michel Polina.

Several divisions above, Badou Jack defends his WBC cruiserweight title against Noel Mikaelyan. However, these matchups only encompass the main card, with the preliminary card featuring its own high-profile bouts.

What are the boxing matches on the Canelo Álvarez vs. Willam Scull preliminary card?

In a short light heavyweight or middleweight contest, Brayan Leon puts his undefeated record on the line against the more experienced Aaron Guerrero. Then, in the heavyweight division, Richard Riakporhe locks horns with the unremarkable Kevin Nicolas Espindola, who has an equal number of wins and losses.

Finally, Saudi Arabian prospect Mohammed Alakel looks to give his home fans a positive start to the evening, while also improving his undefeated record by taking on perennial loser Alexander Morales in a super featherweight bout.

