Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull event takes place next Saturday (May 3), 2025. The booking for it is a collaborative effort from Canelo Promotions, Zanfer Boxing, Top Rank, BOXXER, Matchroom Boxing, Three Lions Promotions, Queensberry Promotions, and Riyadh Season.
It will be held at ANB Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, consisting of six fights as a whole. The main event is an undisputed super middleweight title fight between Álvarez and Scull. The Mexican star enters the bout as the reigning WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion, with a 62-2-2 record.
Meanwhile, Scull (23-0), holds the division's IBF belt. The matchup is Álvarez's tune-up fight before he faces fellow pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford sometime in September. Also at super middleweight is Bruno Surace (26-0-2) taking on the heavy-handed Jaime Munguía (44-2).
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Then, at heavyweight, the monstrous Martin Bakole makes his return from a TKO loss to Joseph Parker by putting his 21-2 record on the line against fellow African power-puncher Efe Ajagba, who is 20-1. Elsewhere, Badou Jack (28-3-3) defends his WBC cruiserweight title against Noel Mikaelyan (27-2).
Then, there's Marco Verde making his debut against the Michel Polina (4-5-3) at middleweight. Finally, there's Brayan Leon (6-0) against Aaron Guerrero (11-3-1), with different sources reporting the bout as being at either middleweight or light heavyweight.
The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight schedule
Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, and 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans. However, Saudi locals can tune in at 2:00 AM A.S.T. (Arabia Standard Time).
The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull main event ringwalks
Canelo Álvarez and William Scull are expected to make their ringwalks for the main event at 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. / 4:00 AM B.S.T. / 6:00 AM A.S.T.
The scheduled main card
The current Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull main card is as follows:
- Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez (62-2-2) vs. William Scull (23-0)
- Middleweight: Bruno Surace (26-0-2) vs. Jaime Munguía (44-2)
- WBC cruiserweight title: Badou Jack (c) (28-3-3) vs. Noel Mikaelyan (27-2)
- Heavyweight: Martin Bakole (21-2) vs. Efe Ajagba (20-1)
- Middleweight: Marco Verde (0-0) vs. Michel Polina (4-5-3)
- Middleweight/Light heavyweight: Brayan Leon (6-0) vs. Aaron Guerrero (11-3-1)