Boxing tonight (May 31, 2025): What are the fights lined up?

Boxing tonight doesn't have much in the way of variety. Nevertheless, fans will be offered a thrilling card featuring a lineup of stars and notable names. TGB Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions, and Amazon Prime come together to host an 11-fight spectacle at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The event begins at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. for American fans, while overseas fans in the U.K. can tune in at 1:00 AM B.S.T. The main event is a 12-round encounter between the flashy Caleb Plant and a relative unknown in Armando Resendiz.

Plant will look to build some momentum with a new win streak after recently TKO'ing Trevor McCumby in round 9. He defends his interim WBA super middleweight title against Resendiz, who has the opportunity to score the biggest upset of his career.

In the co-main event, the undefeated Jermall Charlo makes his return against the unheralded Thomas LaManna for the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight belt in a 10-round bout. Below them, Yoenli Hernandez puts his unbeaten record on the line against Kyrone Davis.

The two men meet at middleweight over 10 rounds. Elsewhere, in the opening main card bout, Isaac Lucero and Omar Valenzuela meet in a clash of undefeated boxers in yet another 10-round encounter. No major titles are on the line, but the action is plentiful.

Fortunately for fans, there's still the preliminary card, which features a wider host of matchups.

What are the boxing matches on the preliminary card?

The bout chosen to top the preliminary card is one marking the second appearance of undefeated boxing prodigy Curmel Moton, who takes on Renny Viamonte in a six-round lightweight fight. Several weight classes below, Carl Jammes Martin and Francisco Pedroza meet at super bantamweight.

Their matchup is scheduled for eight rounds. The same is true for Daniel Blancas vs. Kwame Ritter at super middleweight. Meanwhile, there's Justin Cardona vs. Elijah Williams at super lightweight, Cristian Cangelosi vs. Samuel Figueroa at super welterweight, and John Easter vs. Andres Martinez at super middleweight.

The aforementioned three bouts are all six-rounders, while the remaining super bantamweight fight between Brayan Gonzalez and Osiel Flores is set for four rounds.

