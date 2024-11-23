Boxing tonight (November 23, 2024): What are the fights lined up?

Tonight's boxing schedule offers two key events for fans. It begins with a collaboration between the French Boxing Promotion and Samake Promotion, streamed on ESPN+ at 1 PM E.T. / 10 AM P.T. / 7 PM C.E.T. / 6 PM G.M.T.

The event takes place at Westfield Forum des Halles in Paris, France, and features six bouts. The headliner is a 12-minute, three-round championship bout between the undefeated Bakary Samake, who is 16-0, and the far more unremarkable Wade Ryan, whose record is 22-11-1.

The two men compete over the WBC Silver super welterweight title. Elsewhere on the card is an 8, three-minute, round super middleweight clash involving Mustapha Zaouche, who is unbeaten at 15-0, and the 14-7-1 Gregorio Marcano. In a return to the super welterweight division, there is Victor Yoka vs. Ali Yammouni.

The pair will fight in a six-round scrap, with each round lasting three minutes. Yoka is an undefeated prospect with a 3-0 record. Meanwhile, his opponent, Yammouni, is more seasoned but has a losing record of 14-17, which is considered a layup for Yoka.

Two more bouts see Hasna Tebsi make her professional debut against the 1-3 Yuliana Echeverry at women's lightweight in a six two-minute round bout, and Morad Maizou putting his undefeated 2-0-1 record against the 17-12-1 Cesar Ignacio Paredes in a six, three-minute, round super featherweight match.

Finally, the winless Pavel Echaide looks to improve his 0-1 run of form against fellow winless fighter Julien Dimma, who is 0-3, in a six three-minute round super welterweight clash.

Is there more boxing tonight?

Fortunately for boxing fans, there is. Boxing 5 Promotions teams up with DAZN at 1 PM E.T. / 10 AM P.T. / 8 PM C.A.T. / 6 PM G.M.T for an event set at Box Camp Booysens in Johannesburg, South Africa. Seven bouts are scheduled for the card.

The main event is a lightweight contest set for 10, three-minute rounds between undefeated fighters in Kaine Fourie and Wasiru Mohammed, with the former putting his 8-0-2 record against Mohammed's 13-0. Conversely, the 8-0 Ishmaeel Kadri has an 8, three-minute, round layup against the 1-2 Lucky Hobyane.

Then, at bantamweight, Sinenkosi Mlotshwa puts his 5-2-1 record on the line against Mpilo Cele's 5-4 in a six three-minute rounder. Elsewhere at super welterweight, Joshua Feldman makes his debut against Brian Shakoane. The two fight over six three-minute rounds.

The final three boxing matches are all four, three-minute, round bouts: Siyamthanda Wophela (3-0) vs. Junior Mazibi (0-1) at strawweight, Blessing Shongwe (1-2) vs. Manuel Seleke (0-1-1) at flyweight, and Anzani Netshitangani (0-0) vs. Luke Hendrikz (1-0) at featherweight.

