Boxing this weekend (Jan. 13, 2024): What are the events lined up?

A highly anticipated boxing event is scheduled for this weekend (Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024) at the Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.

In the main event, Artur Beterbiev is preparing to defend his unified world light heavyweight title in a 12-round bout against Callum Smith.

Beterbiev is considered one of the most lethal finishers in the current boxing scene, and he is coming off a remarkable TKO triumph against Anthony Yarde in Jan. 2023. The Russian-Canadian boasts an unblemished record of 19-0, with each victory secured by knockout.

Meanwhile, Smith experienced his first career setback against Canelo Alvarez in 2020 but has since rebounded with back-to-back knockouts over Lenin Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique. 'Mundo' currently holds a record of 29-1, with 21 victories coming by way of knockout.

Apart from the high-profile headline bout, the card showcases three exciting championship bouts, including Christian Mbilli defending his WBC Continental Americas title against Rohan Murdock. Elsewhere on the card, Jason Moloney will be challenging Saul Sanchez for the WBO world bantamweight belt and Imam Khataev will vie for his first professional career title against Rodolfo Gomez Jr.

Check out the rest of the lineup on the Beterbiev vs. Smith card:

Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera (welterweight bout)

Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei (light heavyweight bout)

Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (super featherweight bout)

Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores (super middleweight bout)

Beterbiev vs. Smith boxing showdown: Main event walkout times and stream details

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith main card is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET or 5:00 PM PT. UK fans can catch the live broadcast starting at 1:00 AM GMT. The main event walkouts are anticipated for 11:00 PM ET or 2:00 PM PT in the US and 4:00 AM GMT in the UK.

In the US, viewers can tune in to the live event on ESPN+. UK-based boxing enthusiasts have the option to catch the action on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event. Canadian fans can witness the live event on TSN+.

Notably, there is no charge for the pay-per-view for this event, setting it apart from recent high-profile matchups that required payment for access.