Who are fighting on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith undercard? Here are all the fighters competing at the event

The full Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith undercard can be found below.

Light-heavyweight gold will be on the line in the main event of a Top Rank-promoted card this Saturday night. Back for the first time in over a year, the undefeated Artur Beterbiev will face former champion Callum Smith. 'Mundo' is 2-0 at 175 pounds since moving up in late 2019.

However, this weekend's event has a lot more than just the main event. While the fight between Beterbiev and Smith is the main draw, there's more gold on the line in the co-main as well. There, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Maloney will look to make his first title defense.

In May, the Australian captured the title with a majority decision win over Vincent Astrolabio. Now, Maloney will look to defend the gold against Saul Sanchez. 'The Beast' enters the matchup riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating RV Deniega in October.

Beyond title bouts, there's a pivotal super-middleweight clash on the main card. Top-ranked contenders Christian Mbilli and Rohan Murdock will meet. Also, at 168 pounds, the undefeated Moreno Fendero will meet Victor Flores.

Beyond that, there's a slew of prospects returning. Undefeated names Mehmet Unal, Christopher Guerrero, Imam Khataev, and Wilkens Mathieu will return. On the main card, they will face Dragan Lepei, Sergio Herrera, Joaquin Lucio, and Jose Alvarez, respectively.

Lastly, women's super featherweight contenders Leila Beaudoin and Elizabeth Espinosa will meet again. The latter won their first meeting by unanimous decision last March.

What time does the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith undercard start?

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith card features a lot of great fighters, meaning fans should tune in for this one early.

The Top Rank-promoted event is set to be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. Meaning, that all fans need to see the light-heavyweight clash, is a subscription to the service. For those watching in the U.K., the action will go down on Sky Sports.

For those looking forward to Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith, they should expect a late night. As of now, the broadcast is slated to get underway at 10 PM ET in America and 3 AM in the U.K.

It's also worth noting that Artur Beterbiev's ringwalk time hasn't been announced as of now. However, that information may be released by Top Rank later in the week. Regardless, this event can't be missed.