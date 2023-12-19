Bob Arum picks Shakur Stevenson and 2 others to decisively beat Gervonta Davis 

Bob Arum has some strong words about Gervonta Davis and his future.

'Tank' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia in April. That victory over 'KingRy' was the biggest victory of his career, but law issues briefly caused him to take some time off. Now, back in training, he's eyeing a big name for his return.

As of now, Davis is expected to return in March on Amazon Prime pay-per-view. While he's been going back and forth with Devin Haney, he's also been tied to bouts with Shakur Stevenson and Isaac Cruz. 'Pitbull' famously suffered a decision loss to Davis back in December 2021.

However, a potential bout with 'Super' would be a brand-new matchup. For his part, Stevenson has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision win over Edwin De Los Santos in November. That victory handed him the WBC lightweight title.

In the event a fight between Gervonta Davis and Stevenson comes together, Bob Arum knows who he's rolling with. In fact, as reported by Michael Benson, the promoter feels that 'Tank' is less than he's hyped as being.

Arum stated that Davis would also lose potential bouts against Teofimo Lopez and Vasyl Lomachenko. He stated:

"All three I think would beat Davis, I really believe that. I think Shakur beats him, I think Teofimo beats him, and I think Lomachenko beats him."

Gervonta Davis mocks sparring partner in a wild session

Who Gervonta Davis will fight next is uncertain, but he's clearly prepared to return to the ring.

As previously stated, 'Tank' has a lot of options for his next bout. Over the last few weeks, he's been heavily linked to a lightweight championship clash with Devin Haney. 'The Dream' is fresh off a win over Regis Prograis earlier this month.

However, that potential bout is far from set in stone. Regardless of when he fights next, it's clear he's taking his training seriously.

Earlier this month on social media, Gervonta Davis released a video of himself sparring. 'Tank' nearly knocked his opponent out of the ring and even mocked him during the sequence. While his sparring partner was able to continue fighting, it was clear he was rocked.

It's clear that the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion carries the same power in the ring, whether it's sparring or a real bout.

