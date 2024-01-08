How much are Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith making to fight each other? Estimated payouts reported

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith purses information can be found below.

This Saturday night, the Russian light-heavyweight champion will look to make yet another title defense. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Anthony Yarde last January, the undefeated boxer will face 'Mundo'.

A former super-middleweight champion in his own right, Smith has been undefeated since a 2020 loss to Canelo Alvarez. Following that defeat, the Brit moved up to light-heavyweight. At 175, he's already notched stoppage wins over Lenin Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique.

Those victories were enough to earn an opportunity against the dominant light-heavyweight champion. The bout was expected to take place last July but, due to injury, was instead postponed to January 13.

For those who are curious, both men will be earning a pretty penny from the fight. Thanks to last year's purse bid won by Top Rank, the Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith payouts are known. If one missed that purse bid, the terms were that the champion would earn 70% of the winning bid.

As a result, Beterbiev will be walking away with $1,332,450. Meanwhile, Smith's purse will be $571,050. It's worth noting that these figures don't include any added bonuses or additional money from the gate, which the two could earn.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Who is expected to win?

There's a lot riding on this weekend's light heavyweight bout between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith.

Based on the purse split of this contest, one can likely figure that 'Mundo' is the underdog. That largely comes as no surprise, thanks to Beterbiev's dominance for years at light-heavyweight. However, that doesn't mean that Smith doesn't have his supporters.

Names such as Eddie Hearn have predicted that the former super-middleweight champion will walk away with a win on Saturday. However, while the promoter isn't alone in his assessment, many don't agree with him.

As of now, Beterbiev is a -450 betting favorite for Saturday's clash, according to MGM. Meanwhile, Smith returns as a sizeable +333 underdog for the bout. Although, the odds can change between now and this weekend.

It's also worth noting that this bout is currently the only thing standing between a light-heavyweight unification. For years, fans have wanted to see Beterbiev face his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Bivol. Sadly, they've failed to reach a deal until now.

In recent weeks, reports have emerged of plans for a Saudi Arabia clash in the summer. However, in order for that to happen, Beterbiev has to take care of business and defeat Smith.

