“Boy can he punch” - Former British boxing star dubs Daniel Dubois a ‘banana peel’ in Oleksandr Usyk’s path to heavyweight glory this weekend

A former British boxing star recently weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois as they both look to continue their path to heavyweight glory.

While speaking to Betway, former boxer David Price shared his thoughts on the fight and whether Dubois will pose a threat. He complimented his punching power and brought up Usyk's bout with Derek Chisora as an indicator of whether 'Dynamite' can win the fight.

He said:

"I always try and look at both sides of the argument...Derek Chisora pushed Usyk in a very tough fight, and although Dubois is a different type of fighter, boy can he punch. So, although I’d have to say that Usyk is the favourite for me going into the fight due to the stylistic match up, I do think that Dubois could turn out to be a potential banana skin for Usyk due to his punching power." [h/t Betway]

Price also brought up that even though Daniel Dubois has knockout power, he believes he is a more favorable stylistic matchup for Oleksandr Usyk. He mentioned that he believes that the unbeaten heavyweight champion will overwhelm the British boxer with his durability and mobility, saying:

"He’s [Dubois] not very quick on his feet, he's an explosive, massive puncture who's always going to have a punch’s chance…I think he’ll bamboozle Dubois. Also, he’ll probably be exhausted later on in the fight because he’ll be having to move that much and react to everything that Usyk is throwing his way, and that takes energy away from you." [h/t Betway]

It will be interesting to see whether Oleksandr Usyk can avoid Daniel Dubois' powerful strikes and keep his unbeaten record in tact.

David Price credits Oleksandr Usyk for voluntarily fighting Daniel Dubois

Former boxer David Price credited Oleksandr Usyk for voluntarily accepting a fight with a dangerous opponent like Daniel Dubois.

During the aforementioned interview, Price shared his thoughts on the unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion voluntarily agreeing to fight Dubois as opposed to pursuing another bout. He mentioned that he can't say the same for lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury as he doesn't believe he would have done the same.

He said:

"Well I think Usyk is an example of someone who has had to take the big cake for that fight because at the end of the day he’s fulfilling his mandatory obligations against a dangerous fighter in Dubois. In Tyson Fury’s case for example, would he have picked Dubois as an opponent, as a voluntary opponent? Probably not." [h/t Betway]

