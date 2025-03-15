  • home icon
  • Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 15, 2025 10:16 GMT
strand
Brad Strand (left) vs. Ionut Baluta (right) takes place later this evening [Image Courtesy: @bradstrand via Instagram]

The Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta round-by-round updates are here. They provide eager boxing fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super bantamweight championship fight. While a regional title, instead of a world championship, is up for grabs, it is no less important to either man.

Strand enters the bout with a 12-1 record, having recently bounced back from his first loss as a professional boxer. Meanwhile, Baluta is 16-5-1 and has struggled for form as of late, as he is winless in his last two fights, being part of a draw against Dennis McCann, to whom he subsequently lost via unanimous decision.

The two men compete for the WBO European super bantamweight belt in a 10-rounder. Despite Strand being the younger man with a seemingly more promising record, the oddsmakers do not expect him to emerge victorious in the fight, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing him as a +100 underdog.

By contrast, Baluta is a -125 favorite. The event undercard is set for a start time of 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for Americans. However, fans on U.K. soil will find it available at 4:30 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time).

Strand vs. Baluta, though, is expected to start at around 3:30 PM E.T. / 12:30 PM P.T. / 7:30 PM G.M.T.

Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
हिन्दी