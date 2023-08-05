Bradley Martyn reacts to Joe Rogan's breakdown of the YouTuber's chances in a street fight against Demetrious Johnson

Bodybuilder and YouTuber Bradley Martyn has reacted to a clip of Joe Rogan, who broke down the fitness guru's chances in a street fight against Demetrious Johnson.

Martyn is a hugely successful YouTuber who currently boasts over 3 million subscribers on the platform. The 34-year-old gained his fame for reguarly uploading content such as lifting stunts or showing off feats of his strength.

Recently, Martyn caused a stir online after comments he made about ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. The podcaster was sitting down with his friend and MMA personality Brendan Schaub, and 'Big Brown' claimed Johnson would have no issue defeating Bradley Martyn in a fight.

Martyn hit back by stating he would "crush" the former UFC champ. He said:

"I’m going to crush his head on the floor."

The two friends later met up once again and Schaub revealed 'Mighty Mouse' had been in contact about him wanting to face Martyn, who weighs 270 lbs, in a grappling match.

The JRE host reacted to the potential matchup between Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn and claimed that the bodybuilder has "no chance" against the flyweight star. He said:

"No chance, he [Bradley Martyn] has no chance. He's going to get his back taken."

Martyn then gave his reaction to Joe Rogan's breakdown, where he hilariously admitted it made him happy to hear Rogan describe the potential matchup as a "street fight."

"Hearing Joe say "in a street fight" made me smile."

When Joe Rogan named an NBA star who would have had a successful MMA career

Joe Rogan once claimed that NBA star LeBron James had all the attributes to have become a hugely successful MMA fighter.

According to the JRE host, James possess natural physical aspects that aren't achieveable for some fighters even with the use of steroids. Rogan also claimed that his physical advantages would have made him a serious problem for fighters in the UFC.

Joe Rogan explained:

"I don’t give a f*** what kind of steroids you take, you are never going to look like that. Never. There are human beings who have just the most unfathomable physical advantages. LeBron James would have an unfathomable physical advantage over someone who would have an unfathomable physical advantage over you....A guy like that, if he was fighting, everybody would be f***ed!"

