"Everybody would be f***ed" - When Joe Rogan named the NBA superstar who could've destroyed UFC fighters in MMA

Joe Rogan once named an NBA superstar who could've destroyed UFC fighters in MMA.

During a 2017 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator spoke about what it would be like to see LeBron James compete in the UFC.

Interestingly, Rogan went on to praise the NBA superstar for his physical advantages and made a bold prediction by claiming that if James was fighting, he could destroy everyone. He said:

"I don’t give a f*** what kind of steroids you take, you are never going to look like that. Never. There are human beings who have just the most unfathomable physical advantages. LeBron James would have an unfathomable physical advantage over someone who would have an unfathomable physical advantage over you....A guy like that, if he was fighting, everybody would be f***ed!"

He added:

“And people go, ‘Well, you know what, man? Some things that make a great-looking basketball player wouldn't necessarily make you a great fighter. Listen to me. Save it. That guy's going to beat your f**king a**, he’s a winner. There’s certain level of winners that just, he can do whatever the f**k he wants."

Catch Rogan's comments in the video below (00:50):

Joe Rogan reveals if Dana White leaves the UFC, he will leave as well

Joe Rogan has been in the UFC for quite some time and is considered by many fans as the voice of the biggest MMA promotion in the world. While he has been around for a while, Rogan's future in the UFC depends on Dana White.

Rogan has been quite vocal about his love for White and does not intend on working under anybody else than the UFC president himself,

Speaking of the same on episode 142 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revealed that he will leave the company if the UFC president ever leaves the promotion. He explained:

"He's an animal. He's just, like, always doing stuff. He's always involved, he's always got deals, he's always working on fights, he's always... he f*****g loves this s**t. If he ever... it's in my contract that if he ever leaves, I leave. I'm like, 'I don't wanna do this for anybody else.'"

Catch Rogan's comments here (18:30):