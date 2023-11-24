Bradley Martyn and Sara Saffari tell insider story of how SteveWillDoIt and Taylor Lewan made $500K for Dana White

Bradley Martyn and Sara Saffari recently shared an inside scoop on how Dana White received $500,000 in gambling chips as a gift from SteveWillDoIt and Taylor Lewan. The two famous fitness influencers revealed that the UFC CEO was gambling till 2 A.M and was initially down almost $700,000.

For context, White recently shared an Instagram story describing how SteveWillDoIt, real name Stephen Deleonardis, and Lewan made $500k off just $10k on the gambling decks at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas and paid off the UFC frontman's green markers last weekend.

It appears Bradley Martyn was on a live stream with Deleonardis at the casino at the time as Dana White and saw the 54-year-old business mogul losing money while gambling. Seeing their friend struggle, Stephen Deleonardis vowed to win White's money back and surprise the UFC boss by paying off his markers.

During an episode of The Mommy Daddy Talk podcast, Martyn and Saffari revealed that Deleonardis and Lewan then gambled for about four to five hours and turned $10k into $500k. They stated that while Deleonardis made $340k, the NFL star made $160k during their game. Martyn said:

"There was a time when it was really tough to break, I think it was $200k, equally together... The next thing you knew, they blew past it. Every hand the dealer was busting, they were winning. They were doing double hands... He facetimes Dana, he's like, 'We got your money'... They win the $500k, and pay off the majority of the markers."

When Joe Rogan recalled watching Dana White gamble away $600k

It's no secret that Dana White is a huge fan of gambling and regularly indulges in high-stakes blackjack at his favorite casinos. Earlier this year, White's close friend and associate Joe Rogan spoke about watching the UFC supremo gamble during a night out. The famous podcaster revealed that White almost lost $600k.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC color commentator recalled joining Dana White and Taylor Lewan at a casino. He stated that while White was up by $400k at one point, he lost $600k before deciding to stay put until he won all his money back. Rogan said:

"He's there for five minutes he's down a $125,000, and I'm watching this I'm like, 'Oh my god', my anxiety's through the roof... Dana's down 600 grand, he was down 600 grand when we left, which was like 2 in the morning...He gambled there like who knows what hours of the morning.... He won, he got ahead."

