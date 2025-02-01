  • home icon
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 01, 2025 15:30 GMT
Brandon Figueroa (left) vs. Stephen Fulton (right) takes place tonight [Image Courtesy: @premierboxing via X/Twitter]

The Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton round-by-round updates have arrived. They offer fans of 'The Sweet Science' real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight championship bout. The actual event is set for a 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time.

The main card, though, begins at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. Meanwhile, the world title clash between Figueroa and Fulton—scheduled for 12 rounds of action—is estimated to start at around 12:00 AM E.T. / 9:00 PM P.T. It is a highly anticipated scrap for more than one reason.

First, it is a rematch of their 2021 encounter, which saw Fulton outwork Figueroa toward a majority decision win. Second, it will be for Figueroa's WBC featherweight title. Fulton had already dethroned Figueroa for the WBC super bantamweight title, so Figueroa will be chasing revenge.

It is also Fulton's chance to rebuild a win streak, as he currently has one win, a split-decision over Carlos Castro, since his devastating knockout loss to Japan's monstrous power-puncher Naoya Inoue. The matchup promises to be a high-level one, pitting Figueroa's 25-1-1 record against Fulton's 22-1.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook seem to believe that this is now Figueroa's time, listing him as a -220 favorite, while Fulton is a +175 underdog.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

