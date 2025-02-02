Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy: Live round-by-round updates

Heavyweight contender Brandon Moore is set to return to the ring as he takes on Skylar Lacy in a 10-round clash on Feb. 2, part of the DAZN undercard headlined by Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

Moore (16-1, 10 KOs), a Lakeland, Florida native, is looking to rebuild momentum after an early 2024 loss to Richard Torrez Jr. He racked up two straight wins after his first career loss and aims to build on the momentum with a win against Lacy. The former Top Rank fighter has since signed with Salita Promotions, a move he believes will propel him back into contention. Moore has been on a two-fight knockout streak and sees this bout as a stepping stone toward bigger opportunities.

His opponent, Skylar Lacy (8-0-2, 6 KOs), enters the fight undefeated, with a win against Hector Coronado sandwiched between the draws against George Arias and Antonio Mireles. The Indianapolis-based heavyweight stands at 6’7”, giving him a slight height advantage over Moore. Lacy’s power and durability make him a dangerous test for Moore, who has vowed to make a statement with a dominant performance.

The event will stream live on DAZN from 7.30 pm ET / 4.30 pm PT. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy clash:

Round 1

