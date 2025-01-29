Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins boxing card takes place this Sunday on Feb. 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:30 p.m. P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom, due to time zone differences, can tune in on Monday at 12:30 a.m. GMT. (Greenwich Mean Time).

The event will be hosted by Salita Promotions at the Dort Financial Center in Shields' hometown of Flint, Michigan, United States and can be streamed officially on DAZN. The headline bout features a clash of undefeated fighters between Shields, who is 15-0, and Perkins, who's 5-0.

Both women meet at women's heavyweight for Shields' undisputed women's heavyweight title. Despite their unbeaten records, they could not be any more different. Shields is a multi-division world champion, having held titles in five different divisions.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Moreover, she has wins over high-level opposition like Savannah Marshall, with whom she has a high-profile rivalry. Meanwhile, Perkins, 42, hasn't achieved much of anything at the professional level besides the WBC Silver women's heavyweight belt.

The pair fight over 10 rounds, with the newly-minted women's heavyweight champion a heavy favorite. Elsewhere on the card, Joshua Pagan (11-0) faces Ronal Ron (14-7) at light welterweight over 8 rounds. Other bouts are Brandon Moore (14-1) vs. Skylar Lacy (8-0-2) at heavyweight in a 10-round matchup.

More bouts include Leon Lawson III (16-1) vs. Chris Thompson (9-2) at super middleweight, Joseph Hicks Jr. (11-0) vs. Keon Papillion (10-0-1) at light middleweight, and Caroline Veyre (8-1) vs. Carmen Vargas (5-21) at women's featherweight, all over eight rounds.

Are there other fights on the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins fight card?

The remainder of the Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins card features the undefeated Samantha Worthington, who's 10-0, taking on 10-26-6 Vaida Masiokaite at women's welterweight in an eight-round bout. Up several weight classes is a super middleweight clash between inexperienced fighters.

Unbeaten 2-0 boxer Jaquan McElroy faces the unremarkable Nathan Mitchell, whose record stands at 1-3-1. They meet in a four-rounder. Elsewhere, at women's featherweight, professional debutant Ashleyann Lozada fights undefeated 3-0 prospect Denise Moran over six rounds.

Finally, another undefeated prospect, Pryce Taylor, puts his 5-0 record on the line against the unsuccessful Jerell Nettles, who's 4-10, in a six-round heavyweight bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.