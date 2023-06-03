Brandon Moreno has addressed Jorge Masvidal's controversial "Let's go Brandon" chant during his retirement speech.

Known for his strong support of former President Donald Trump, Masvidal veered into politics during his farewell address, rallying the crowd to chant the now-infamous phrase. Interestingly, the chant originated from a NASCAR race incident where a commentator misinterpreted the crowd's expletive-laden "F**k Joe Biden" chant as "Let's go, Brandon."

Naturally, the usage of this phrase has sparked controversy, as it has become a symbolic way for some individuals to express their disapproval of President Biden. Masvidal's decision to invoke the phrase during his retirement speech created a significant response from the audience, with many enthusiastically joining in and chanting along.

During a conversation with Nina Marie Daniele, Moreno was asked about his name being associated with the chant. In response, Moreno displayed a sense of amusement and provided his perspective, stating:

"Ah, it's very funny, right? Everything starts with Biden... With the President... I don't understand why people want to be president when you're very old, I don't know. It's crazy."

Brandon Moreno faces threat from Alexandre Pantoja in upcoming UFC 290 showdown

Reigning flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno is gearing up to face a significant challenge from his upcoming opponent, Alexandre Pantoja, in their highly-anticipated showdown at UFC 290. Set to take place on July 8 as part of International Fight Week, this event promises to be a thrilling culmination of the week-long celebration, featuring Moreno defending his title against the formidable Pantoja.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Pantoja confidently expressed his intentions for the championship bout against Moreno. Sporting a self-assured demeanor, he stated,

“I’m gonna smash Brandon Moreno. I like when Khabib said that to Conor McGregor: 'I’m gonna smash your boy.' That’s what’s gonna happen on July 8th. I come for complete domination like I did in Chile.”

Moreno has crossed paths with Pantoja twice before, but luck has not been on his side. He suffered a chokehold defeat at the hands of 'The Cannibal' at TUF 24 back in 2016 and later lost a decision when they squared off in 2018.

The Mexican has triumphed over formidable opponents like Kai Kara-France, Brandon Royval, and Jussier Formiga, including former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo. This current title reign marks the second time Brandon Moreno has held the undisputed flyweight title, showcasing his prowess in the division.

On the other hand, Pantoja has been on a roll, winning six out of his eight bouts since defeating Moreno. 'The Cannibal' is currently riding high on a three-fight winning streak, which has bolstered his confidence.

With tensions running high and both fighters seeking to make their mark, fans can anticipate an intense clash as Moreno looks to finally best Pantoja and defend his title, while Pantoja aims to solidify his dominance over the flyweight division.

