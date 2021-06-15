Brandon Moreno doubles his Instagram follower numbers overnight after flyweight title win at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno has seemingly experienced a rather intriguing phenomenon on his social media in the immediate aftermath of his UFC world title victory. Moreno’s Instagram followers doubled overnight after his UFC flyweight title win at UFC 263.

As noted by an MMA fan, who goes by the name Sam Pixels MMA on Twitter, newly-crowned UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno’s Instagram followers have gone from 328,000 to 723,000 after his title-winning performance.

In the tweet embedded below, fans can view the before and after screenshots of Brandon Moreno’s Instagram account, which show the exponential increase in his followers on the social media platform:

The UFC title holder effect pic.twitter.com/PMHXMLWYNy — Sam 🇨🇦👹 (@SamPixelsMMA) June 14, 2021

27-year-old Brandon Moreno hails from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and is known to be one of the most hardworking fighters in the Mexican mixed martial arts community. Moreno has been quite popular among local MMA fans in Tijuana for the past few years. However, his ascension to the UFC flyweight throne appears to have helped his popularity reach an all-new peak.

Brandon Moreno made headlines in the combat sports world this past Saturday night after his spectacular victory over Deiveson Figueiredo in their rematch at UFC 263 on June 12th, 2021. Moreno receiving the spotlight after UFC 263 is being credited not only to the dominant performance he put on at the event but also to him being the first-ever Mexico-born UFC champion.

Additionally, most MMA fans and experts have been lauding Brandon Moreno with words of high praise, owing to his fan-friendly attitude and vibrant personality. Moreno has received a considerable amount of praise after UFC 263 for being incredibly down-to-earth and genuine.

Moreno defeated Figueiredo via third-round submission at UFC 263, captured the UFC flyweight title, and was immediately overcome with emotion. Moreno shed tears of joy inside the octagon as he celebrated with his family, friends, and corner persons.

The emotional celebration and the grace with which the Mexican MMA stalwart handled his post-fight octagon interview have earned him widespread appreciation from fans and experts alike.

Several tough challengers await Brandon Moreno after his impressive UFC 263 win

Brandon Moreno secured a spectacular submission win at UFC 263

The first fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo was a closely contested one, whereas the rematch saw Moreno win in a fairly one-sided affair. While a trilogy fight between them could come to fruition in the future, it seems unlikely the duo will fight each other anytime soon.

Nevertheless, there’s no dearth of dangerous challengers for Brandon Moreno at flyweight. Askar Askarov, Alexandre Pantoja, Alex Perez, Joseph Benavidez, and many more top-tier flyweights are likely future challengers for Moreno’s UFC flyweight title.

Which fighter would you like to see Brandon Moreno face next? Sound off in the comments.

For all the latest news, updates, and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Avinash Tewari