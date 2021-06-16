Brandon Moreno is eyeing a potential super fight against a former two-division UFC champion

Speaking to MMA Junkie, current UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno discussed the possibility of going up to the 135-pound division for a fight against Henry Cejudo.

"Definitely, yes. It's a possibility. Obviously, he's [Henry Cejudo] retired. He's almost a father. he wants to marry his girlfriend. It's a nice life. He's talking about a fight against [Alex] Volkanovski. He's talking about a fight against Petr Yan. He wanted to fight against [Deiveson] Figueiredo. So, you never know what's gonna happen in the future...I don't know. You never know." said Brandon Moreno.

After defeating Deiveson Figueiredo and winning the UFC flyweight title, Mexican star Brandon Moreno had a brief backstage interaction with former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

In his interview with MMA Junkie, Brandon Moreno also talked about how Cejudo helped him in the early stages of his MMA career.

"He was my teammate before, a long time ago. He helped me...he opened the door of his house for me. He helped me with some money for my training in Arizona...But I never had a real opportunity to, you know, say thank you. To say 'Thank you so much' to Henry for helping me in the past. I saw that he was very happy for me, for my performance and my life in that moment." said Brandon Moreno.

Cejudo is a former two-division champion, having held titles in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

After a victory over Dominick Cruz last year, Cejudo announced his retirement from the world of combat sports. But since then, he has been constantly teasing a comeback to the octagon.

If I ever comeback to MMA it’s going to be after your head your overgrown midget. I’d bet my Olympic Gold medal, my two belts and “my first girlfriend ever”, that you wouldn’t make it pass two rounds with Triple C! #bendtheknee @alexvolkanovski pic.twitter.com/k3uJzRYNIb — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2020

Hey Yan, you kneed me to come back to save this dIvision. That knee was more illegal than TJ Dillashaw’s urine. Aljo, your defense was worse than the Capitol Building. I’ll make all you Bend the Knee..legally of coarse. #YouAllSuck @TJDillashaw @funkmasterMMA @PetrYanUFC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 7, 2021

Brandon Moreno becomes the first Mexican-born champion in the UFC

By beating Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno created history in the UFC. 'The Assassin Baby' became the first Mexican-born fighter to wear UFC gold after submitting 'Deus De Guerra' in the third-round of their championship fight at UFC 263.

People in Tijuana even painted a mural following Moreno's championship crowning.

