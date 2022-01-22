Brandon Moreno's UFC losses: which fighters has the flyweight champion lost to so far?

Brandon Moreno will enter the octagon at UFC 270 to take on Deiveson Figueiredo. Going into his first title defense since winning the UFC flyweight championship, 'The Assassin Baby' carries a professional record of 19-5-2.

Out of the 26 fights the Mexican has fought in so far, he has lost five and drawn 2. However, Moreno has only lost twice ever since making his way to the UFC. With his first title defense ever so close, let's take a look at the fights 'The Assassin Baby' has lost in the UFC.

Moreno's first loss came against Sergio Pettis in 2017. The two headlined UFC Fight Night 114 in Moreno's home country of Mexico. After a hard fought battle that went the distance, 'The Assassin Baby' was handed his first UFC loss via unanimous decision.

Brandon Moreno then suffered another unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Alexandre Pantoja when the two squared off on May 19, 2018.

After suffering two consecutive losses, Moreno was released by the UFC before making his way back into the company after competing at Legacy Fighting Alliance. Brandon Moreno went undefeated in the seven fights that followed, winning five and drawing two.

Dana White praised Brandon Moreno for his incredible journey

'The Assassin Baby' has had one of the most incredible journeys in the UFC from being cut to becoming the first Mexican-born UFC champion in history.

During the UFC 270 press conference, Dana White was asked to comment on Brandon Moreno's journey. The UFC president was full of praise for the UFC flyweight champion and applauded him for his determination and self-belief. White said:

"It's an incredible story. This kid's got heart, determination. He always believed in himself. He knew he was going to be a world champion some day. And now he's sitting up here with the belt in front of him and defending his title on Saturday night. It's an awesome story."

Check out the clip below:

Edited by John Cunningham