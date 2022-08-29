"Don't we all do this on fight night?" - Fans can't get enough of Brandon Moreno after clip of the Mexican mimicking Bruce Buffer's iconic fight announcement at UFC 278 surfaces online

Brandon Moreno seems to have endeared himself to fans even more than before, after a clip showing him imitating Bruce Bruffer's fight announcement has surfaced online.

'The Assassin Baby' was in attendance at UFC 278, and was seen following along with Buffer.

An MMA fan was able to capture the moment and posted it to their Instagram page:

"Brandon Moreno is the man."

Fans were happy to share their feelings on what Moreno was doing, with some fans enjoying the fact that one of the best fighters in the world is not that different from the average MMA fan.

Fans react to Brandon Moreno mimicking Bruce Buffer's announcement

The majority of fans seem to enjoy Moreno's playful attitude, with one user saying that Moreno is "one of the most likable fighters." Another fan, @head_rambo, seemed to feel that Moreno is just like any other MMA fan come UFC fight night.

Brandon Moreno is proud of how he handled the Figueiredo face-off after Kai Kara-France win

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo is one of the biggest rivalries in the UFC right now. The pair have faced off on three occasions, and are set to fight for a fourth time.

Following Moreno's interim title victory over Kai Kara-France, Figueiredo could be seen storming into the cage to come face-to-face with 'The Assassin Baby'. Given the pair's history, many fans were expecting fireworks. Instead, Moreno chose to show Figueiredo respect as a martial artist, and declared that he was not interested in a war of words with the Brazilian.

Speaking to John Morgan of MMA Underground, Moreno said the following:

"And it's crazy because I know my job, I know my sport. I need to try to hurt somebody to win money for my family. But at the same time, I mean, I'm just a guy who's trying to be happy in life man. And, I want to show that to my girl, like imagine if I do something stupid on television in front of a lot of people."

Watch the video below from 9:15:

Moreno seems to have attained a supreme level of self-awareness. 'The Assassin Baby' is aware of the objective brutality of MMA, but he has chosen to set an example of peace when violence is not absolutely necessary.

