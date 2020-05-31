Brandon Royval

Welcome to the UFC, Brandon Royval. The former LFA flyweight champion picked up a big win in his debut. He took out the 11th ranked Tim Elliott at the 3:18 mark of round two. The 1st round saw a crazy wrestling and grappling pace set by Tim. Along with multiple submission attempts. Although Brandon was never truly in any real danger. He also ate a slew of knees along the fence.

Brandon Royval enters the UFC in style

In between rounds his corner told him to take a little off of his strikes and it'll be there for him. Royval then quickly wound up where he finished the 1st round. In top position. There he too went submission attempt hunting. Tim's grappling skills helped him scramble right back.

While Elliott's pace was slowing dramatically he was also breathing heavy. With another scramble on the mat the UFC newbie found himself in half mount and then side control. He had cinched in a triangle that Tim had to tap out of as referee Mark Smith stopped the action.

The win means that when the new rankings come out, Brandon will have a number next to his name. Sadly for Tim, his slide continues. He's now lost 3 in a row. The 15 UFC fight veteran is not in danger of being released, but it's a definite disappointment for the former title challenger.

The 28-year-old's win is his 10th finish in 11 wins. Which means he's now looking ata top 10 opponent next. For a division that was laid waste, he's an absolute gem with tons of promise.