UFC Flyweight Brandon Royval, who picked up the fight of the night bonus at UFC 253 against Kai Kara-France, will make a quick turn-around to fight Brandon Moreno at UFC 255.

Moreno was due to fight Alex Perez, who is now booked against UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo after Cody Garbrandt pulled out due to an injury.

Brandon Royval has taken the UFC Flyweight division my storm by defeating two top ten contenders in Tim Elliott and Kara-France. A win against Moreno would catapult him to a future title shot against the winner of Figueiredo and Perez.

🔊 Coming off back to back Fight of the Nights, @brandonroyval says he hopes he is close to title contention and makes his case to face Joseph Benavidez next. 👊@RJcliffordMMA @lionheartasmith pic.twitter.com/sw2aBLi3yJ — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 30, 2020

Brandon Royval vs. Brandon Moreno booked for UFC 255

Brandon Royval, the former LFA Flyweight Champion, has caught the imagination of MMA fans around the world after his impressive win against City Kick-Boxing's Kai Kara-France.

A southpaw, Brandon Royval got dropped early in the fight by the orthodox Kara-France, only to catch his opponent with a spinning elbow while recovering from the damage.

He went on to dominate the fight on the ground and in the stand-up, ultimately ending it with a Guillotine choke in the second round. The fighter from Colorado showed many interesting facets of his game, especially with his Muay-Thai.

The Factory X product used round kicks to the body and step-up knees to dismantle Kara-France against the cage. Brandon Royval had already displayed his grappling game against the veteran Tim Elliott, attempting a Gogoplata in the first round at UFC 253.

Brandon Moreno is now expected to face Brandon Royval at UFC 255 with Alex Perez getting the title shot at Deiveson Figueiredo.



Full story coming to @MMAFighting. First reported by @ColeShelton91 #UFC #UFC255 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Speaking after the win, the 28-year-old said (as reported by BJPENN.com) -

"Off a performance like that, I don’t know if I impressed people but I turned some heads. I’m an exciting fighter and made a name for myself. I’m right there for title contention… I want to fight in December, one of these top dogs in December. I might as well stay active."

The winner of Brandon Royval and Moreno could fight the winner of Perez and Figueiredo for the championship next. The reigning champion, Figueiredo has previously had problems cutting down to 125 pounds. That could present an interesting problem for the UFC if either fighter pulls out of the Flyweight Championship bout.