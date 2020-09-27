Brandon Royval vs. Kai Kara France was one of the most exciting fights on the UFC 253 main card. The third official fight of the night, the two flyweights certainly delivered and the fight started with one of the craziest exchanges in recent memory.

Heading into tonight's fight, Brandon Royval had beaten Tim Elliott and once again was on course to edge his name into the flyweight division with a dominant win.

Absolute fireworks 🔥



Brandon Royval submits Kai Kara France via a guillotine choke in Round 2, in a fight that started with a right hand, a spinning backfist, and seemingly an illegal knee all in 10 seconds.#UFC253 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/i5CVn4p9IL — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) September 27, 2020

Brandon Royval submits Kai Kara France in a quick finish

This fight is exactly what one would've hoped from the flyweights of the UFC. Arguably the most exciting division, Kai Kara France and Brandon Royval started the fight with fireworks. And 10 seconds into the contest, Kai Kara France caught his opponent with a brutal right hand, to which Brandon Royval responded by a spinning back fist.

The exchanges between the two men were absolutely intense and fast, however, after an equally contested first round, the fight didn't last too long in the second round. 48 seconds into Round #2 and Royval locked in a tight guillotine choke that secured him the win, as the 10th ranked flyweight Kai Kara France eventually had no other option but to tap out.

“I get in there and I fight and that’s all there is to it. We’re out here making statements. We’re going to go back to the drawing board and see what happens.”- said, Brandon Royval

Seconds after the win, Brandon Royval showed his respect to his opponent and in the post-fight interview, said that he gets into the Octagon to make statements and that is exactly what he did on the night.